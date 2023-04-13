Hot on the heels of enabling Blockchain-based direct, engagement and streaming of premium video, Eluvio is working with Telstra Broadcast Services and Dalet on a strategic integration to serve global OTT providers, broadcasters, content owners and creators.
The collaboration between the Content Blockchain developer, provider of end-to-end broadcast and media related services and media technology and service provider is designed to provide a solution what the firms say are the inefficiencies and unnecessary costs of conventional video delivery.
To address this situation, the firms have announced a strategic integration of Telstra Broadcast Services’ Master Control, Dalet Flex Media Asset Management, and Eluvio’s Blockchain Content Fabric to provide an end-to-end video delivery and monetisation platform for premium video providers across the globe.
The new end-to-end media supply chain network and managed service works from the camera lens to the consumer. It is designed to enables simplified, cost-efficient, and just-in-time video distribution from the source (stream or file), without making file copies–and without the use of costly third-party cloud storage, transcoding, OVP, or CDN providers. Its built-in Web3 CDN capability is said to enable secure, ultra-low latency, high-quality 4K video delivery for content creators and owners to support live and on-demand entertainment experiences and new monetisation opportunities.
The new solution will be sold by Telstra Broadcast Services and Dalet while using Eluvio’s Content Blockchain. Key customer benefits of the integration include simplified media supply chain and cost-efficiency: new revenue streams: enhanced security and reduced risk of piracy; and eco-friendliness.
Prior to commercial launch, Telstra, Dalet and Eluvio conducted technical trials, including a proof of concept creation a pop-up live OTT channel with a major live sporting event that took place in Australia with playback to fans in the US. The companies used the new video supply chain from the broadcast master control room to the consumer screen—without the use of any third-party video encoders, Web2 public clouds or CDNs. Notably, during the live broadcast, there were only a few milliseconds of latency from the source feed to the Sydney Fabric nodes, and the Fabric protocol delivered the live client streaming playout around the globe 18 seconds faster than the host’s own broadcast TV channel.
“Many of today’s premium video providers are in a bind,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. “They are under competing pressures to reduce costs, improve efficiency, improve quality, create new services, and generate new revenue sources–but are hampered by the capabilities of their outdated video production technology and content distribution stacks. The Content Fabric is a content-native, real time decentralized protocol that helps address all of those needs at once.”
