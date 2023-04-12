The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), a global, industry-wide content security initiative and community network, has welcomed Kari Grubin, a veteran entertainment and media operations executive, as membership services director.
Fully owned by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), TPN is designed to assist companies in preventing leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and television shows prior to their intended release. Its mission is to raise security awareness, preparedness and capabilities within the industry.
A recognised expert in technology and post-production services, Grubin (pictured) currently serves on the board of the Hollywood Production Association (HPA) and is project director of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers’ Rapid Industry Solutions On Set Virtual Production Initiative.
Reporting to TPN president Terri Davies, Grubin will help grow the company’s programme and TPN+ platform for security preparedness and enhanced awareness of content security best practices at all stages of content development in the digital media supply chain. She will also support TPN member needs. Grubin will also contribute to numerous efforts to expand opportunities for underrepresented communities in the media and entertainment industry.
“As the definition of content expands and technology tools leveraging artificial intelligence and virtualised workflows grow, the creative community needs access to resources and best practices to protect the intellectual property in their care,” said Grubin commenting on her new role. “I look forward to partnering with and advocating for TPN members, providing support and guidance as they navigate these exciting and complex challenges.”
“I am thrilled to welcome Kari to the TPN team. Her experience, personal vision, insights, and shared goals for content security are a perfect complement to her dedication to an ever-evolving content, technology, and media landscape,” added Davies. “As we collaborate with industry stakeholders, including content owners, service providers, and our assessor partners, Kari’s industry know-how and energy will be a tremendous addition to the TPN team as we continue to build a secure future and source of truth for our content partners.”
