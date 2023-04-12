With the aim of offering premium video capabilities as a standard option within a configurable streaming platform and accelerate OTT service launches and monetisation, THEOplayer has been fully integrated with the 24i Mod Studio platform.
Explaining the reasons for the partnership with the interactive and smooth video playback provider, 24i says that as streaming companies increasingly turn to configurable, white label solutions to reduce their time to market, it important for to stay up to date with the latest video formats, ad-tech solutions, security features and enhancements that reduce video latency.
The integration has been achieved using THEOplayer’s Web SDK, iOS SDK, Android SDK and React Native SDK, which is aligned with 24i’s development approach and enables 24i to further accelerate mobile and big screen app development, reusing code across different platforms to reduce time-to-market and costs for OTT and broadcast streaming services.
Not only is the integration with THEOplayer designed to simplify 24i’s player architecture, it also enables rapid rollout of multiple features and ongoing third party integrations to help monetise content, including Google Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) and AWS Elemental MediaTailor for personalised ad-insertion capabilities.
The partnership will be highlighted at the forthcoming NAB 2023 and going forward the THEOplayer will be included in all new deployments to 24i customers, bringing premium video playback features to a wide range of leading devices.
“The streaming video market is in constant development to keep up with consumer expectations. We need to stay flexible, and also move fast to offer our customers the features they need,” commented 24i CEO Neale Foster. “THEO Technologies has the expertise and feature roadmap that will ensure we remain at the cutting edge of the changing video player landscape, including the latest video formats and advertising technologies so we can help our customers to easily deliver a consistent UX across the most popular streaming devices in the market.”
“We have worked with 24i for many years on multiple customer projects and it’s great that this positive experience has led them to put their faith in our solution and include it as part of 24i Mod Studio,” added THEO Technologies CEO Steven Tielemans. “Given 24i’s 13+ years of industry leadership in the streaming media user experience space, it is a privilege to see our teams working together to raise the bar for both streaming services and their end consumers.”
