The imminent new streaming service from sports media provider MSG Networks, MSG+, is to use an industry-first cloud native OTT platform from Quickplay to optimise sports viewing experiences for consumers.
MSG Networks owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks and a streaming service that serve the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a range of sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.
MSG+ is being developed as a state-of-the-art streaming platform to provide fans in the region with the ability to access MSG Networks’ exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices. Fans can subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, which will include MSG channels and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming.
Fans will be able to purchase single games of their favourite local teams, an offering that the operator says is not made available by any other regional sports network. MSG+ will be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company’s authenticated streaming service.
In what Quickplay says will be a platform innovation that will give MSG+ the flexibility, agility and control needed to drive engagement and monetisation, MSG+ will use Quickplay’s Google Cloud-based CMS to support the data-driven delivery of content based on viewers’ specific interests.
“In the same way MSG Networks was a pioneer in sports broadcasting, the launch of MSG+ and our migration to the cloud are pivotal for our passionate sports fans,” said David Schafer, senior vice president, product, technology and operations, for MSG Networks. “Using the Quickplay platform, we are creating an industry-leading direct-to-consumer streaming sports service that offers fans a feature rich experience with the choice to subscribe directly or through their TV provider.”
“Maximising viewership today requires the flexibility to meet sports viewers on their terms: live or archived game coverage, real-time highlights, gamification and more,” added Paul Pastor, CBO and co-founder of Quickplay. “MSG Networks’ shift to the cloud is paving the way for truly personalized experiences that will enhance the ability of viewers and sponsors to connect with many of the world’s most important sports brands.”
MSG+ is being developed as a state-of-the-art streaming platform to provide fans in the region with the ability to access MSG Networks’ exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices. Fans can subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, which will include MSG channels and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming.
Fans will be able to purchase single games of their favourite local teams, an offering that the operator says is not made available by any other regional sports network. MSG+ will be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company’s authenticated streaming service.
In what Quickplay says will be a platform innovation that will give MSG+ the flexibility, agility and control needed to drive engagement and monetisation, MSG+ will use Quickplay’s Google Cloud-based CMS to support the data-driven delivery of content based on viewers’ specific interests.
“In the same way MSG Networks was a pioneer in sports broadcasting, the launch of MSG+ and our migration to the cloud are pivotal for our passionate sports fans,” said David Schafer, senior vice president, product, technology and operations, for MSG Networks. “Using the Quickplay platform, we are creating an industry-leading direct-to-consumer streaming sports service that offers fans a feature rich experience with the choice to subscribe directly or through their TV provider.”
“Maximising viewership today requires the flexibility to meet sports viewers on their terms: live or archived game coverage, real-time highlights, gamification and more,” added Paul Pastor, CBO and co-founder of Quickplay. “MSG Networks’ shift to the cloud is paving the way for truly personalized experiences that will enhance the ability of viewers and sponsors to connect with many of the world’s most important sports brands.”