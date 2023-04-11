Media platform Teads and agency Initiative have revealed insights from a campaign in Chile with Unilever’s Dove around its natural plant-based hair care product line which they say could pave the path for cross-platform attention studies involving live campaigns to yield better success.









The project was seen by Teads as representing a great opportunity in the market to design more holistic campaigns that prioritise the consumer experience. “Unilever is at the forefront in the process of measuring the attention a campaign generates in different channels,” said Teads insights manager Izael Castill. “At Teads we feel very passionate about this topic and are eager to contribute to the progress of research in this field. As we create models to measure attention, we find that variables such as content quality, experience, and respect for the user play a crucial role in the success of a campaign.” A first-ever global cross-platform study involving a live campaign, Teads and Initiative collaborated with Lumen and Kantar to conduct three individual analyses to understand the attention and communication efficiency of Dove’s digital strategies across Teads’ inventory, and various social media and advertising platforms.In the study that measured the level of attention provided by each platform, Teads outperformed social media platforms by an average of 3.5 times more attention. Additionally, in another study with Kantar measuring effectiveness and experience by each platform, Teads and one other platform were found to be the only ones that maintained attention after six seconds among 70% of study participants.Kantar also measured response generated by the campaign where Teads formats – both landscape and square – had the highest intention rate in drawing the audience to visit the Dove website and purchase a Dove produc t. Kantar's study also found Teads to have similar reach and weekly frequency as the other platforms with women in Chile, with Teads’ formats perceived as more attractive to the audience.Teads optimised the campaign's creatives to deliver custom messages to different audiences. Teads also completed a brand lift study across its inventory which found that the campaign increased purchase intent, by 5%.“We’re thrilled to be pioneering attention measurement in an entirely new way by virtue of Teads’ and Initiative’s innovative approach,” said Julian Sosa Collado, digital media & commerce manager of personal care Chile & Argentina, at Unilever. “We hope these industry-first insights pave the path for other cross-platform attention studies involving live campaigns to better yield campaign success.”“Our work with Teads , along with Lumen and Kantar, reinforces the significance of evolving attention measurement to effectively inform a holistic campaign,” said Joaquin Schamber, client lead director for Unilever LATAM, at Initiative . “We’re excited to help deliver these insights to Unilever and leverage Teads’ creative optimisation to elevate the customer journey.”The project was seen by Teads as representing a great opportunity in the market to design more holistic campaigns that prioritise the consumer experience. “Unilever is at the forefront in the process of measuring the attention a campaign generates in different channels,” said Teads insights manager Izael Castill. “At Teads we feel very passionate about this topic and are eager to contribute to the progress of research in this field. As we create models to measure attention, we find that variables such as content quality, experience, and respect for the user play a crucial role in the success of a campaign.”