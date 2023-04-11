Looking to find new audiences and drive new revenue streams by delivering free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to leading distribution endpoints, SaaS video platform JW Player (JWP) has entered into a partnership with broadcast and digital video workflow firm Bitcentral.
By harnessing Bitcentral’s streaming solution to stream video “flawlessly”, JWP is confident that it can improve audience engagement and better monetise video content.
Through the partnership it will combine Bitcentral’s FAST capabilities with its live and VOD streaming products to enable it to expand content reach across multiple platforms. The new simplified workflow will offer FAST channel management and monetisation for content operators, with access to global distribution across owned and operated properties and third-party aggregator, vMVPD and CTV platforms.
“Our partnership with Bitcentral is an important step in evolving JWP’s video monetisation capabilities for today’s market,” said Christopher Cunningham, JWP vice president, global partnerships. “Through Bitcentral, we can expand our all-in-one video solution with FAST capabilities and monetisation. The partnership aligns with one of JWP’s primary goals to enable our customers to extend their cross-platform reach to new audiences highly valued by brands and marketers.”
Added Bitcentral streaming media group GM Greg Morrow: “We are delighted to be working with JW Player to ensure it stays ahead of the curve and delivers winning solutions to customers without the challenges, costs, and complexities of working with multiple vendors. Bitcentral boasts a comprehensive portfolio of tools that are perfect for media companies looking to better connect with audiences and monetise their content - in the most simple and economically efficient way possible.”
Through the partnership it will combine Bitcentral’s FAST capabilities with its live and VOD streaming products to enable it to expand content reach across multiple platforms. The new simplified workflow will offer FAST channel management and monetisation for content operators, with access to global distribution across owned and operated properties and third-party aggregator, vMVPD and CTV platforms.
“Our partnership with Bitcentral is an important step in evolving JWP’s video monetisation capabilities for today’s market,” said Christopher Cunningham, JWP vice president, global partnerships. “Through Bitcentral, we can expand our all-in-one video solution with FAST capabilities and monetisation. The partnership aligns with one of JWP’s primary goals to enable our customers to extend their cross-platform reach to new audiences highly valued by brands and marketers.”
Added Bitcentral streaming media group GM Greg Morrow: “We are delighted to be working with JW Player to ensure it stays ahead of the curve and delivers winning solutions to customers without the challenges, costs, and complexities of working with multiple vendors. Bitcentral boasts a comprehensive portfolio of tools that are perfect for media companies looking to better connect with audiences and monetise their content - in the most simple and economically efficient way possible.”