Cloud-based workflow solutions provider TVU Networks has unveiled what will be an “innovative” addition to its portfolio of multi-camera transmission technology for content creation and distribution.
To be introduced at NAB 2023, TVU RPS One is a portable uplink transmitter combining multi-camera synchronisation and aggregated 5G cellular connectivity. The latest member of the company’s Remote Production System (RPS) family of multi-channel REMI solutions, it combines field-tested synchronised multi-camera encoding and transmission functionality in a compact and rugged form factor with six integrated 5G modems for wireless transmission.
In conjunction with TVU’s robust live cloud production platform or TVU RPS decoders, RPS One delivers an end-to-end cloud-based or on-prem live video production solution from field capture to distribution. RPS One’s ability to transmit wirelessly to the cloud and an on-prem decoder simultaneously enables production teams to create distinct programming using the same sources or set up a mirrored production environment for backup purposes.
TVU RPS One is also attributed as being the only product in its class that supports six, next generation embedded 5G sub-6 GHz modems. It boasts an innovative 5G MIMO antenna array that guarantees the seamless operation of all built-in 5G modems at peak performance simultaneously. This feature is complemented by six next-generation 3GPP Release 16 modems, which provide support for 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as compatibility with the most widely used 5G, LTE and 3G bands across the globe.
RPS One simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections including internal/external cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, IP Microwave, satellite (Ka/Ku/BGAN/Starlink) and more. It includes up to six embedded 5G/LTE/3G modems, embedded 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Ethernet and four USB connections for external modem connections.
Additionally, the RPS One’s dual Wi-Fi modules, equipped with MIMO antennas, allow connectivity with local devices and multiple available networks concurrently, delivering what TVU says is “unmatched” performance and versatility in the world of wireless communication. Four 3G-SDI inputs support 1080P/1080i/720p HDR remote production and up to 16 channels of embedded audio (SDI), and up to eight channels of embedded audio (HDMI). It also supports a low-latency, single Return Video Feed from an SDI or IP input on any TVU Transceiver or TVU Cloud service, allowing virtually any source to be routed to the field.
“After extensive feedback from our global customers, we’ve combined RPS’s power of fully synchronised multi-camera feeds at sub-second latency with the portability, 4K HDR quality, speed, and real-time wireless streaming capabilities of TVU One,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. “RPS One equips content creators with everything they need for faster, more efficient, and more reliable workflows from anywhere. We’re excited to demonstrate RPS One’s capabilities to NAB attendees, and we believe they’ll be impressed with its speed and connectivity.”
In conjunction with TVU’s robust live cloud production platform or TVU RPS decoders, RPS One delivers an end-to-end cloud-based or on-prem live video production solution from field capture to distribution. RPS One’s ability to transmit wirelessly to the cloud and an on-prem decoder simultaneously enables production teams to create distinct programming using the same sources or set up a mirrored production environment for backup purposes.
TVU RPS One is also attributed as being the only product in its class that supports six, next generation embedded 5G sub-6 GHz modems. It boasts an innovative 5G MIMO antenna array that guarantees the seamless operation of all built-in 5G modems at peak performance simultaneously. This feature is complemented by six next-generation 3GPP Release 16 modems, which provide support for 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as compatibility with the most widely used 5G, LTE and 3G bands across the globe.
RPS One simultaneously aggregates up to 12 data connections including internal/external cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, IP Microwave, satellite (Ka/Ku/BGAN/Starlink) and more. It includes up to six embedded 5G/LTE/3G modems, embedded 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi, Ethernet and four USB connections for external modem connections.
Additionally, the RPS One’s dual Wi-Fi modules, equipped with MIMO antennas, allow connectivity with local devices and multiple available networks concurrently, delivering what TVU says is “unmatched” performance and versatility in the world of wireless communication. Four 3G-SDI inputs support 1080P/1080i/720p HDR remote production and up to 16 channels of embedded audio (SDI), and up to eight channels of embedded audio (HDMI). It also supports a low-latency, single Return Video Feed from an SDI or IP input on any TVU Transceiver or TVU Cloud service, allowing virtually any source to be routed to the field.
“After extensive feedback from our global customers, we’ve combined RPS’s power of fully synchronised multi-camera feeds at sub-second latency with the portability, 4K HDR quality, speed, and real-time wireless streaming capabilities of TVU One,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen. “RPS One equips content creators with everything they need for faster, more efficient, and more reliable workflows from anywhere. We’re excited to demonstrate RPS One’s capabilities to NAB attendees, and we believe they’ll be impressed with its speed and connectivity.”