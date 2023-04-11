Confirming smart TVs’ growth in presence and in use, the fifth annual wave of Hub Entertainment Research’s Connected Home study has revealed that American homes now own an estimated 204 million smart TV sets.
The Connected Home 2023 report was based on a survey conducted among 5,026 US consumers in February 2023 and cover consumer ownership of many types of media-related technologies.
A top line finding was that smart TV ownership continues to climb with over a majority of all TV sets – six in ten (61%) –now reported to be smart sets, up from 45% in 2020 with TV homes reporting an average of 1.7 smart TVs per home.
Base an estimate of about 120 million TV homes, this said Hub projects to Americans owning 204 million smart TV sets. In addition, almost eight in ten (77%) TV households noting that they own a smart TV, up from 66% three years ago.
While not all smart TV sets are connected to the internet and used for streaming, the study found that most are. It observed that overall, almost nine in ten (88%) smart TV homes regularly stream shows through their smart TV’s built-in capability. This proportion was substantially greater than seen in 2020, when just three in four owners were using their smart TVs to stream.
“Smart TVs will continue to account for an ever-larger slice of TVs, since almost all but the smallest TVs now have smart capabilities,” said David Tice, senior consultant to Hub and co-author of the Connected Home 2023 report. “Greater ownership of smart TVs – and use of more of them for streaming – creates compound growth, creating opportunities for streamers, advertisers, set manufacturers and other stakeholders.”
