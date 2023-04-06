Claiming to be transforming content distribution, video software provider Synamedia has unveiled Quortex Link, said to be an industry-first, pay-as-you-use, self-service multi-tenant SaaS platform for video distribution.





By removing the need for what are said to be complex and costly static infrastructure, the new solution simplifies the distribution of 24/7 channels and occasional-use content for events, news, sports, and pop-up channels in one click.

Quortex Link is designed to enable content providers to deliver live video content point-to-point globally through a reliable and secure cloud distribution network. Through its pay-as-you-use pricing model, providers only pay for the time a link is active, offering, said Synamedia, “immense” cost savings compared to traditional satellite or fibre delivery.



Moreover, Quortex Link is attributed with being able to reduce “dramatically” the time and investment required to establish video distribution links and cuts energy and CO2 by eliminating always-on infrastructure. By upending traditional business models, Synamedia assures what previously took months and significant Capex, can now be achieved in seconds with low risk via a pay-as-you-use model.



Designed as an open platform,



It is said to support a broad range of video distribution needs, complementing Vivid PowerVu which offers secure 24/7 primary distribution to affiliates and MVPDs over satellite, CDN and IP with advanced receiver control and edge processing. The cloud-native architecture of the product line makes it possible to create live video workflows instantaneously through a web UI or a full-featured API. Scheduling capabilities support the management of temporary events in addition to 24/7 distribution.



"As the demand for live streaming content continues to grow, operators need new ways to deliver and manage high-quality content more efficiently and cost-effectively," said Thomas Dellerue, senior product manager, Synamedia (pictured). "With Quortex Link, content providers can deliver their content to multiple locations around the world, in a few clicks, keeping the same reliability as satellite delivery for a fraction of the cost. Our solution provides the flexibility they need to deliver their streams efficiently and at scale to hundreds of end points."