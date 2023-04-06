Free global streaming media platform Plex has entered into a partnership with cognitive AI technology provider Vionlabs to enhance customers’ viewing experience with what it says will be a more accurate and intuitive UX.
The partnership will see Vionlabs' technology integrated into Plex’s streaming service, delivering enhanced viewing experiences for 16 million monthly active users worldwide. it will see capability such as fingerprint embedding that can be utilised by data scientists to innovate around personalisation and content analysis.
Plex will now have over thirty Predicted Genres to categorise each title that can be combined with other nuances in the data such as mood and keywords to create many micro-taste groups. It will now also be able to measurement the emotion and mood of each scene or character with unprecedented accuracy and can recognise more than 65 different mood Tags inside a single video file.
Each mood tag can be classified into a more general category so that content will be accurately categorised. Over 1200 descriptive keywords can be used in the content story with weights reflecting the story of the content from different perspectives resulting in relevant keywords, describing the main topic or elements of the content. This allows Plex to create detailed personalisation around topics, genres, and more, and say the partners, significantly improve the search and discovery experience to keep the viewers engaged.
"We're very proud that Plex has chosen Vionlabs to provide its customers with enhanced viewing experiences based on Vionlabs unique Fingerprint+ metadata," said Vionlabs CEO Marcus Bergström. "Plex is demonstrating its dedication to providing superior streaming services to consumers and we're delighted to help Plex's members enjoy a world class user experience.”
“At Plex, we're always looking for ways to improve the media experience for our user experience and engagements," added Plex vice president of business development and content Shawn Eldridge. "Vionlabs' technology provides some truly unique capabilities that we believe will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goal of making streaming content even more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."
