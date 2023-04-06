Remote collaboration tech provider for studios, brands, and creative professionals, LucidLink, has revealed that it powered production of Academy Award-winning best animated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
Based on the book of the same name by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse is currently available for streaming on Apple+ in the US. Despite being new to the world of feature animations, Mackesy drew on the expertise of animators across 20 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Canada, and Brazil, who used a wide variety of editing platforms to recreate the book’s hand-drawn style on screen.
The first winner in its category with a fully-remote production, the film deployed LucidLink technology for production workflow collaboration during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns.
When the makers of the film began production on their soon-to-be Oscar-Winning film, they faced a number of challenges. The first film produced under the NoneMore Productions banner, the production considered a host of patchwork options to remotely connect their team of over 100 in the midst of pandemic lockdowns. Prohibitively expensive solutions, the threat of data loss, and the cost and time required to train teams on new platforms nearly doomed the production in early stages.
“With a combined team of industry professionals and newcomers, we needed a solution that not only fit our budget, but that also worked intuitively,” said Ben Wood, Animation Senior Support Specialist, Nonemore Productions, LLC. “With LucidLink, we never lost a file, were able to onboard team members in a matter of minutes, and ended up with a better, more cost-efficient option than the virtual machines we were initially vetting.”
LucidLink says the collaboration marks a new era of remote and hybrid filmmaking, made possible by its Filespaces product, which offers a near-local user experience for creative teams around the world.
"At LucidLink, we are passionate about enabling collaboration that transcends borders and unlocks unlimited potential for creativity,” says Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of LucidLink. “We are incredibly proud to have contributed to the success of Nonemore Production's Oscar-winning film. It's a testament to the power of remote teamwork in today's globalised world."