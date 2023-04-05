UK-based TV viewers continue to invest time in premium content, tuning in to more broadcaster video-on-demand content (BVOD) and consume much more SVOD content compared with other territories according to a study from FreeWheel’s AudienceXpress.
For the third iteration of its Streaming Video: CTV Uncovered 2023 consumer study, which delves into connected TV (CTV) users’ viewing preferences and opinions, FreeWheel gained insight from more than 7,380 connected consumers in Europe – specifically the UK, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy – between 31 January and 6 February 2023.
The research found 65% of European viewers have now connected their TV to the internet, directly through smart TVs, representing an increase of five points year-on-year (YOY). Smart TVs were the only connectivity device type rising across Europe. While broadcast TV content remained a dominant platform, over 51% of EU6 respondents who use CTV and watch free on-demand streaming content shared that they watch these more than live TV. This trend was particularly notable among survey participants aged 15 to 34.
Further, almost a half of European respondents who tune in to free streaming services on their CTV screen (43%) do so every day. Connected TV was now taking centre stage for consumers; allowing them to access a wide array of platforms and services, jumping around from one to another to view their favourite entertainment.
The research also found UK audiences were now natural born streamers. In terms of overall consumption habits, 55% of the UK CTV viewers surveyed claimed to use CTV to access subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD), followed by 37% who tune in to broadcasters’ live TV, and 35% who watch broadcaster video-on-demand (BVOD) channels on CTV.
Broadcast TV remained king overall, though UK CTV audiences were accessing TV-like content through a diverse mix of channels and platforms. More than half of those who access content via free on-demand streaming services on CTV (59%) did so when they cannot find programmes they enjoy on linear TV channels. Users were still very attracted to what makes TV unique: free and professionally-produced content. Streaming and linear content are not rivals but complementary to each other.
Context, timing, and volume were identified as the key factors of a strong advertising experience. According to the study, almost a third (32%) of UK CTV viewers have a preference for contextual ads that are informed by the content they are watching. This percentage went up to 42% among the 25-34 age group. In addition, 57% of UK CTV respondents favour one longer ad break before the content and no ads afterwards; this was especially the case for respondents aged 18 to 24 years old.
71% of UK survey respondents who access content through social video aggregators on CTV feel there are too many ads on these platforms. Consequently, UK CTV viewers say they recall ads viewed on CTV screens better than ads they are exposed to on video aggregators.
The survey suggested that improving the ad experience would help to better capture consumers’ attention. The creative will still play a big part in advertising efficiency, as well as the format and repetition, but there is also a question of adjusting to suit consumer preferences.“Evolving viewing habits are continuing to drive the convergence of digital and linear TV, with premium video content from online video aggregators now being watched on the TV screen,” said Stefanie Briec, Director, Head of Demand Sales UK & International for AudienceXpress.
“Alongside this, the increase of hybrid streaming services on the market, which include both AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) and SVOD in their business models, underscores the reality that high quality, TV-like content retains the power to capture audience attention regardless of channel or platform. Moving forward, marketers require a holistic approach to TV to identify the channels that complement each other and boost the performance of their campaigns.”
The research found 65% of European viewers have now connected their TV to the internet, directly through smart TVs, representing an increase of five points year-on-year (YOY). Smart TVs were the only connectivity device type rising across Europe. While broadcast TV content remained a dominant platform, over 51% of EU6 respondents who use CTV and watch free on-demand streaming content shared that they watch these more than live TV. This trend was particularly notable among survey participants aged 15 to 34.
Further, almost a half of European respondents who tune in to free streaming services on their CTV screen (43%) do so every day. Connected TV was now taking centre stage for consumers; allowing them to access a wide array of platforms and services, jumping around from one to another to view their favourite entertainment.
The research also found UK audiences were now natural born streamers. In terms of overall consumption habits, 55% of the UK CTV viewers surveyed claimed to use CTV to access subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD), followed by 37% who tune in to broadcasters’ live TV, and 35% who watch broadcaster video-on-demand (BVOD) channels on CTV.
Broadcast TV remained king overall, though UK CTV audiences were accessing TV-like content through a diverse mix of channels and platforms. More than half of those who access content via free on-demand streaming services on CTV (59%) did so when they cannot find programmes they enjoy on linear TV channels. Users were still very attracted to what makes TV unique: free and professionally-produced content. Streaming and linear content are not rivals but complementary to each other.
Context, timing, and volume were identified as the key factors of a strong advertising experience. According to the study, almost a third (32%) of UK CTV viewers have a preference for contextual ads that are informed by the content they are watching. This percentage went up to 42% among the 25-34 age group. In addition, 57% of UK CTV respondents favour one longer ad break before the content and no ads afterwards; this was especially the case for respondents aged 18 to 24 years old.
71% of UK survey respondents who access content through social video aggregators on CTV feel there are too many ads on these platforms. Consequently, UK CTV viewers say they recall ads viewed on CTV screens better than ads they are exposed to on video aggregators.
The survey suggested that improving the ad experience would help to better capture consumers’ attention. The creative will still play a big part in advertising efficiency, as well as the format and repetition, but there is also a question of adjusting to suit consumer preferences.“Evolving viewing habits are continuing to drive the convergence of digital and linear TV, with premium video content from online video aggregators now being watched on the TV screen,” said Stefanie Briec, Director, Head of Demand Sales UK & International for AudienceXpress.
“Alongside this, the increase of hybrid streaming services on the market, which include both AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) and SVOD in their business models, underscores the reality that high quality, TV-like content retains the power to capture audience attention regardless of channel or platform. Moving forward, marketers require a holistic approach to TV to identify the channels that complement each other and boost the performance of their campaigns.”