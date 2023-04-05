Claiming to be bringing unparalleled efficiency gains to outside broadcasts both remote and on-site, IP video company LiveU has unveiled an on-site production solution tailored specifically for live sports and other event driven verticals.
Explaining the context of the launch, LiveU says traditional multi-camera on-site productions are expensive and complex to set up, requiring radio frequency (RF) equipment, antennas, cables and pre-sourced internet capabilities to be deployed. In contrast, the company says its new on-site solution offers “unmatched” efficiency at a “very cost-effective” price point.
Built to optimise the performance benefits of LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) such as low latency, high-quality, resilience and 5G, LiveU new offer is said to mean on-site production is no longer only viable for the big leagues.
The new solution is designed to enable bonded wireless transmission from the field straight into a production truck in a single click, with no need for a fixed internet connection. Taking advantage of the experience gained from its use of IP-video-over-bonded-cellular, LiveU's solution includes its multi-cam/compact 5G 4K field units, and Mobile Receiver in the OB truck. Live video is said to transmitted directly from the units to the OB truck in a highly resilient manner without the need for cables, fixed internet or complex networking configurations.
The result says LiveU is that responsiveness of a local control room creating a program feed is maintained, while avoiding much of the cost associated with setting up complex, traditionally connected workflows. The live feeds are transferred via the public internet and the LU-Link cloud service as part of a workflow.
"Remote production is an ideal solution in many cases but for some productions, on-site is still preferred. We wanted to add efficiency to OB productions, in the same way we have with REMI, and give our customers more creative choices,” said LiveU chief product officer Gideon Gilboa. “With LiveU’s On-Site Production Solution, the customer doesn’t need to undergo lengthy and costly set-ups, they don’t need network engineers on-site or to spend weeks trying to navigate venue IT protocols. They are free to plan their shots based on the story they want to share with the fans, rather than being constrained by line-of-site or cables. Ultimately the solution makes the benefits of on-site available to productions where it would have been cost prohibitive before.”
An early customer of the new solution is DNA Studios whose president Sam Schrade said:, “The solution works fantastically and opens up a lot of creative use cases. We used it at Astros Baseball Park as a wireless camera, and even brought it into the depths of the stadium – places RF systems often struggle with. The simple set-up, and not needing a port forwarding requirement in a stadium, is a huge bonus, especially as opening up ports at major league stadiums is next to impossible. It is a much-needed tool, as RF channels are really not available anyway; they are pretty much all used up and it’s difficult to source them these days."
