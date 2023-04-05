Aiming to enable broadcasters make personalised video experiences accessible to everyone, video streaming user experience expert 24i has announced major enhancements to its Mod Studio video streaming platform and its 24iQ personalisation solution.
Modular 24i Broadcaster Studio has been added to the 24i Mod Studio portfolio to serve the needs of companies with linear or FAST channels. It allows broadcasters and virtual broadcasters to open up new revenue streams, bringing live and VOD catalogues direct-to-consumers (DTC) in their own apps to supplement distribution via external content aggregators.
24i believes the new solution includes everything channel owners require to go DTC, from apps for a range of streaming devices with advertising support, to cloud-based video processing and content security, or the ability to integrate with their existing video backend. The user experience features EPG, restart, and catch-up support, plus built-in personalisation features including user profiles, watchlists, and user-specific content recommendations such as More Like This, Because You Watched, Trending and Most Popular.
24i Broadcaster Studio is offered alongside the existing 24i OTT Studio solution, which focuses on the needs of SVOD and TVOD service providers. 24iQ is now available in three distinct tiers to meet the needs of companies at different stages in their streaming development: Essential; Advanced; Enterprise.24iQ Essentials comprises a productised package designed to make the most crucial personalisation capabilities available as standard with 24i’s solutions for OTT, broadcaster and pay-TV customers. It is said to be ideal for newer streaming services or those who are trying personalisation for the first time.
In contrast the Advanced option is aimed at companies who want to engage more deeply with individual users. It includes all the features of 24iQ Essentials plus the ability to perform A/B testing of personalisation and offer rails like People also watched.
24iQ Enterprise is the new name for 24i’s existing personalisation offering that layers managed services on top of the 24iQ platform and can be integrated with any streaming infrastructure. It’s ideal for established streaming services who want to make extensive use of machine learning to measure and drive user behaviours. Customers who select 24iQ Enterprise can fully outsource personalisation or may choose to configure their own data models in 24iQ’s self-service portal. This option enables streaming service providers to access 24iQ’s AI-powered personalisation capabilities with their choice of streaming platform. 24iQ Essentials or 24iQ Advanced packages can be enhanced with modules from 24iQ Enterprise where required.
“Broadcasters are increasingly looking at streaming and FAST channels as a cost-effective way to monetise their latest content and their back catalogues. At the same time, virtual broadcasters who have got started in streaming with FAST channels are now seeking to move beyond third-party aggregation services and build their own relationships with consumers,” said 24i CEO Neale Foster.
“It’s also clear that personalisation is now a must-have capability for streaming services. The new 24iQ tiers we have unveiled today make personalisation more accessible to content providers of all shapes and sizes, so whatever your business model and wherever you are in your streaming journey, there’s now a 24iQ solution that will help your users to find and watch more of the content they love.”
