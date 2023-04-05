With a special focus on disruptive and interactive technologies such as AI and virtual production, The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS), the UK's largest event for the broadcast technology industry, has announced the first part of its seminar line-up for 2023’s edition.
Taking place on 10-11 May 2023 in the iconic Grand Hall at Olympia London, MPTS will examine the challenge facing the industry around recruitment and technical advancements but also the opportunities they present to media professionals and content creators.
The international event aims to set the agenda for 2023 with programme of speakers and content in a period of unprecedented technological change. It will host more than 300 speakers across 6 theatres, featuring keynote presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions and educational sessions.
“The quality and range of our speaker programme is exceptional and will bring a deeper understanding of the pressures and opportunities facing professional media content creators today,” remarked event director Charlotte Wheeler. “We are all aware of evolving technologies like generative AI, real-time tools and cloud, as well as the urgency to do more to reduce our carbon footprint and increase sustainable accountability whilst continuing to deliver wide-ranging content to audiences. MPTS is our chance to press pause, assess the impact and speed of change, and collectively make sure our industry is fighting fit for the future.”
The Keynote Theatre presents a host of industry leaders who will share their successes and visions for the future. Speakers include BAFTA winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst (Clocking Off, Shameless), Daniela Neumann, managing director at leading indie Spun Gold TV and former senior programming executive at ITV; James Burstall, CEO of Argonon - the makers of The Masked Singer; Jo Plaete, chief innovation officer at Metaphysic, the company behind the Tom Cruise deepfakes; and BK Johannessen, the Unreal Engine business director for broadcast and live events at Epic Games.
Virtual Production Theatre visitors can enjoy case studies and insights from DNEG, Dimension Studios, Lux Machina, disguise, University of York and MARS Academy Training. Following the standout success of this theatre in 2022, headline sponsor Pixotope returns and leading video technology company 80six will host an expanded area to showcase how innovative technologies and creativity are fuelling this growing sector.
Visitors to the Post Production Theatre will have access to tailor-made training sessions from Avid, Filmlight and IPV across both days and will hear from some of the UK senior leaders managing post production in the UK, including Helen Alexander, MD, Formosa Group (UK); Cara Sheppard in her new role as President of Picture Shop; and some of the creative team behind the Oscar winning Best Animated Short Film, The Boy, The Fox, The Mole and the Horse will also take the stage.
Back by popular demand, this year’s line-up at the Production Theatre features sessions around wildlife filmmaking, location filming and health and safety on set. Featured speakers include wildlife filmmaker Elise Gibbins; powerhouse doc filmmakers Tom Porter and Michael Ogden, giving the spotlight to young talent and for the first time a conversation around the importance of Stunt Performers.
“I want to recognise and commend our team at MPTS for their dedication in securing for us so many fabulous guests and to thank all of our speakers for their generosity, expertise and insight,” Wheeler added. “This is our biggest and most exciting programme yet, and we hope visitors enjoy all that it has to offer.”
Registration for MPTS 2023 is now open at https://mediaproductionshow2023-visitor.reg.buzz/press-release
