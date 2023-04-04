Marking further global success for the original sports entertainment reality format, Ninja Warrior from Tokyo Broadcasting System Television has gained a two series order from NBC in the US, the fifteenth and sixteenth seasons while RTL in Germany has also renewed for an eighth season.
Originally named Sasuke in its home territory, the show first aired on TBS in 1997 and, in collaboration with its sales agency Bellon Entertainment, has since been sold into 160 countries with local versions produced in over 20 territories.
The inventory of ready-mades has fed acquisitions by a number of global platforms. The latest licensees of the American version include RTL Netherlands, SIC Portugal, KC Global in Asia, DBS in Israel, TV4 Sweden and FBC in Fuji.
Discovery New Zealand and UKTV are among those who have recently acquired the finished Australian series while four series of the UK version have landed on the Disney owned Fox channel in the Netherlands. Forty-five episodes of the Japanese series are now available in the UK on Channel 4’s linear and digital outlets.
“The continuing good fortunes of this show is an affirmation of the excitement, drama and aspirational nature of this enduring brand,” said Miho Takashima, head of sales at Tokyo Broadcasting System Television. “TBS is very proud to be the originator of such popular IP and can’t wait to show the world our new formats in development.”
Markus Küttner, head of entertainment RTL added: “Ninja Warrior Germany is the most successful physical game show on German TV and RTL Germany is proud to continue its success for an 8th season in the year 2023.”
