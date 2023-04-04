As part of a project by the Spanish public broadcaster to revamp all its domestic studios to provide new features and cutting-edge technology, LED screen manufacturer Alfalite has supplied 964 units of its ModularPix Pro 1.9 ORIM LED panels to RTVE studios.
The revamp is designed to improve RTVE viewers’ experience, providing flexible, different, and more exciting ways of presenting information. All studios are fitted with AR technology which is intended to allow production teams to deliver a greater sense of space and creative versatility in a more “vibrant, innovative and impactful” way that will make a real difference to audiences.
While analysing the best-LED screens for the studios, RTVE engineers particularly valued issues such as the viewing angle, the ability to maintain their colourimetry at low light levels or, for example, the electromagnetic compatibility of the screens. This is said to be why RTVE chose Alfalite. Its ModularPix Pro VP panels feature 1.9-millimetre pixel pitch, optical parameters and cd/m2 brightness > 1,800 nits, providing the required viewing angle stability and enabling filming the LED wall even from extreme camera angles.
“These large screens work in TV studios where there is a lot of communication between radio stations, earphones, or wireless microphones. It is essential to consider this electromagnetic environment, which is why we required these screens to comply with European laboratory standards RTVE’s engineering team commented,” said a spokesperson from RTVE’s engineering team. “We looked for parameters of low power consumption of the display and the absence of lead residues in the soldering of the components. One of our concerns was that the LED screen manufacturer met all the environmental criteria, as the LED screens will be used extensively.”
RTVE has also deployed 550 Alfalite LED cabinets across the fourteen territorial centres located around the country. The sets now have screens for images and graphic resources to provide modern storytelling methods and a more flexible and efficient space with options for interviews and debates.
Datos Media Technologies has been charged with integrating the Alfalite LED screens at RTVE. The media company will use Mo-Sys camera tracking systems integrated in Alfalite cabinets to work in a VP XR environment in news bulletins, which was another of the corporation’s requirements when selecting the LED modules. In addition, RTVE will use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine as its graphics engine.
“We are very proud of the work we carried out with Datos Media Technologies and the technical team of RTVE for the revamp of all their studios. We are also proud that our product passed all the independent laboratory tests for brightness, colourimetry, viewing angle, frequency, consumption, and CE test, which were tender requirements,” added Alfalite CTO Sebastián Cabrera.
“This was a challenge that Alfalite could overcome because of all the work, research and development that we put into our ModularPix Pro P1.9 ORIM panels, to make it the best performance LED cabinet on the market, with the lowest consumption and immense reliability. Again, we thank Datos Media Technologies and RTVE for their confidence in Alfalite.”
