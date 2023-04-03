Days after projecting worrying times for the region’s pay-TV industry, analyst Digital TV Research is forecasting a very different story for the Asia Pacific over-the-top (OTT) industry with TV episode and film revenues set to grow 56% to 2028 from the $33 billion recorded in 2022.
The Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report noted that from the $19 billion additional OTT revenues, totalling $52 billion, China is set to add $4 billion, India $2 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $4 billion.
China is also forecast to account for 38% of the region’s total revenues by 2028, down from 48% in 2022 as the other countries grow faster.
Looking at individual platforms, the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts study showed Asia Pacific subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues overtook advertising VOD revenues in 2019, mostly due to the advertising downturn in China. AVOD is forecast to recover but will remain lower than SVOD: SVOD revenues are forecast to total $25.613 billion by 2028 and AVOD on $20.644 billion.
This would mean SVOD and AVOD revenues climbing by just under $7 billion and $10.5 billion respectively between 2022 and 2028.
China is also forecast to account for 38% of the region’s total revenues by 2028, down from 48% in 2022 as the other countries grow faster.
Looking at individual platforms, the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts study showed Asia Pacific subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues overtook advertising VOD revenues in 2019, mostly due to the advertising downturn in China. AVOD is forecast to recover but will remain lower than SVOD: SVOD revenues are forecast to total $25.613 billion by 2028 and AVOD on $20.644 billion.
This would mean SVOD and AVOD revenues climbing by just under $7 billion and $10.5 billion respectively between 2022 and 2028.