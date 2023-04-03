The distribution arm of Australian factual programming producer WildBear Entertainment, WildBear International, has announced a raft of deals for the latest titles in its natural history slate.
Extreme Snakes (2 x 60’), which explores the innovative and highly flexible ways snakes survive in the extreme environments of Australia and Africa, has been pre-sold to ZDF/ARTE (France and Germany), Sky Nature (UK), Sky Italia and Viasat World (Eastern Europe and Scandinavia) and has also just been licensed to Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (pan Asia & India), Multicanal for Odisea (Iberia), RTP (Portugal) and FTV Prima (Czech Republic).
Under the Sea (4 x 60’ – pictured), a series with each episode focusing on a different aspect of life below the surface of the ocean, has been acquired by France 5, RTL for Geo TV (Germany), TVE (Spain), RTP (Portugal), FTV Prima (Czech Republic), KBS (South Korea) and by Central Cooperation International for China.
Nature’s Mass Attacks (2 x 60’) following the world’s best pack hunters as they cooperate to take down prey and Nature’s Fast Attacks (2 x 60’) featuring heart-stopping footage capturing some of nature’s most lightning-fast ambush moves, have both been pre-sold to RTL for NTV (Germany) and Sky Nature (UK), while the following broadcasters have taken the titles as acquisitions: Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (pan Asia & India), Multicanal for Odisea (Iberia), RTP (Portugal), FTV Prima (Czech Republic) and Viasat World (Eastern Europe and Scandinavia).
Each series was produced by WildBear Entertainment, with pre-sale and acquisition deals secured through WildBear International’s European-based sales team, comprising Edwina Thring and Margaret Yoshida of agents Wild Thring Media.
“We are excited to announce the first major deals for these titles and delighted that WildBear Entertainment’s natural history content remains in such strong demand with leading broadcasters around the world,” Yoshida remarked. “The team consistently creates beautiful wildlife programming, sharing new behaviours and scientific findings, all wrapped up in engaging storytelling. The quality and reliability of its output has established WildBear as a leader in today’s natural history world and ensures that its shows are always of interest to international buyers and their audiences.”
