 Rapid TV News - Homethings unveils first ever TV spot
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

SVOD to drive Asia-Pac OTT revs to $52BN by 2028

Media Analysis Editor 03-04-2023
Days after projecting worrying times for the region’s pay-TV industry, analyst Digital TV Research is forecasting a very different story for the Asia Pacific over-the-top (OTT) industry with TV episode and film revenues set to grow 56% to 2028 from the $33 billion recorded in 2022.
Viu Finding the Rainbow 25Jan2022

Broadcasters make beeline for WildBear natural history titles

Deals Editor 03-04-2023
The distribution arm of Australian factual programming producer WildBear Entertainment, WildBear International, has announced a raft of deals for the latest titles in its natural history slate.
Wioldbeart UnderTheSea 3April2023

Viaplay unveils crime thriller trilogy

Deals Editor 03-04-2023
As part of its commitment to producing two major English-language films every year, streamer Viaplay has announced a three-season, adaptation of the bestselling novels co-authored by crime writer Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus.
Viaply crime 3April 2023

Totally, Completely Fine announces premiere

Programming Editor 03-04-2023
Aiming to make its mark on streaming platforms, original series Totally, Completely Fine is premiering with two episodes on 20 April on Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly.
TOTALLY COMPLETELY FINE 2April2023

More cost cutting ahead as BBC publishes Annual Plan for 2023/24

Infrastructure Editor 31-03-2023
Even as it releases a plan to deliver greater value to audiences in the coming year, reasserting strategic priorities such as high-impact content, the BBC has been ordered to make £115 million worth of additional cost savings by 2028.
BBC Building 27May2022

Cinedigm selects Valossa Labs as video AI technology partner for Cineverse

Infrastructure Editor 31-03-2023
Supporting its current rapid and aggressive expansion plans, and in particular to accelerate uptake of its flagship Cineverse streaming service, US streamer Cinedigm has struck an agreement with Valossa Labs OY as its video artificial intelligence (AI) technology partner and vendor.
CIneversr logo 31March2023

24i, Amagi announce FAST partnership for SEGI.TV

Infrastructure Editor 31-03-2023
In its second strategic partnership in a matter of days, media and broadcast SaaS provider Amagi is teaming with video streaming user experience expert 24i to enable free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel operators to rapidly launch owned and operated (O&O) streaming apps on connected TVs and other streaming devices.
Amagi Segi logo31March2023
MPTS 2023 - Register here
IBC 2022 - Video Interviews
European Sports Summit
Sponsored by Amagi
Unleash growth and agility with unified workflows on the cloud

What’s the secret to be a successful broadcaster today? Getting the balance of TV and OTT right. If you are a broadcaster, you need more than just TV presence to thrive in today’s multiscreen world. To keep up with the ever-evolving viewer demands and make the most of your content libraries, you need to diversify your presence across OTT and CTV/Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST).

Tech Talks
Industry Insights

Telenet taps Plume to boost in-home Wi-Fi performance

Infrastructure Editor

Three-quarters of SVOD services to introduce ads in the next two years

Media Analysis Editor

Mixed times ahead for Asia-Pac pay-TV

Media Analysis Editor

yes selects Synamedia, 3SS for enhanced smart TV user experience

Infrastructure Editor

IMDb, Fabric, AWS team up to boost video bouquets

Infrastructure Editor

Avid announces next wave of NEXIS storage

Infrastructure Editor

Virgin inks Dazn distribution deal

Deals Editor

UK government looks to enable PBS to compete better with streamers

Major Businesses Editor

Argo Films, Elias Merhige establish new production label

Programming Editor

Canela Media gets on FAST track with Amagi

Infrastructure Editor

Almost nine in ten US homes take up streaming video

Media Analysis Editor

MuxIP to unveil FAST track for broadcast channels at NAB

Infrastructure Editor

Imagine, Vizrt strike cloud production and playout partnership

Infrastructure Editor

Topic gains US, Canada streaming rights to The Box

Deals Editor

The Talk Of Tokyo takes TBS to the market at MIPTV

Deals Editor

Amazon surpasses 200MN sales for Fire streaming players and smart TVs

4K/UltraHD Editor

Blu Digital debuts interactive cloud media QC automation platform

Infrastructure Editor

Eastern Europe to add eight million digital pay-TV subs by 2028

Media Analysis Editor

Qwilt, Telefónica to provide content delivery services in Spain

Infrastructure Editor

FilmRise acquires distribution rights to The Thief Collector

Deals Editor

Multistory Media expands entertainment team

Major Businesses Editor

Leading 15 sports leagues to hold $66.9BN in global media rights by 2028

Media Analysis Editor

Fabric aims to boost discovery and engagement with Origin

Infrastructure Editor

yes Studios announces drama series Unsilenced

Programming Editor

NOW TV takes All3Media premium content, key brands in Hong Kong

Deals Editor

M7 inks satellite capacity agreement for BBC Earth HD

Satellite Editor

VIZIO to release exclusive series in time for March Madness

OTT Editor

S4C, BBC Cymru Wales announce new comedy drama

Deals Editor

ITN taps AWS for cloud-based content production and delivery

Infrastructure Editor

yes Studios unveils premium factual strategy

Deals Editor

ORF selects Bitmovin to optimise streaming experiences

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran

Media Distillery launches ad break detection solution

Infrastructure Editor

Ofcom opens up mmWave spectrum in the UK

Mobile Editor

Red Bee, Innovative renew EPG partnership

Infrastructure Editor

QVC and HSN bring livestream video shopping to Redbox

OTT Editor

All3Media cooks up first look deal with Roast Beef Productions

Deals Editor