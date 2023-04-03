SVOD to drive Asia-Pac OTT revs to $52BN by 2028
Days after projecting worrying times for the region’s pay-TV industry, analyst Digital TV Research is forecasting a very different story for the Asia Pacific over-the-top (OTT) industry with TV episode and film revenues set to grow 56% to 2028 from the $33 billion recorded in 2022.
Broadcasters make beeline for WildBear natural history titles
The distribution arm of Australian factual programming producer WildBear Entertainment, WildBear International, has announced a raft of deals for the latest titles in its natural history slate.
Viaplay unveils crime thriller trilogy
As part of its commitment to producing two major English-language films every year, streamer Viaplay has announced a three-season, adaptation of the bestselling novels co-authored by crime writer Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus.
Totally, Completely Fine announces premiere
Aiming to make its mark on streaming platforms, original series Totally, Completely Fine is premiering with two episodes on 20 April on Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly.
More cost cutting ahead as BBC publishes Annual Plan for 2023/24
Even as it releases a plan to deliver greater value to audiences in the coming year, reasserting strategic priorities such as high-impact content, the BBC has been ordered to make £115 million worth of additional cost savings by 2028.
Cinedigm selects Valossa Labs as video AI technology partner for Cineverse
Supporting its current rapid and aggressive expansion plans, and in particular to accelerate uptake of its flagship Cineverse streaming service, US streamer Cinedigm has struck an agreement with Valossa Labs OY as its video artificial intelligence (AI) technology partner and vendor.
24i, Amagi announce FAST partnership for SEGI.TV
In its second strategic partnership in a matter of days, media and broadcast SaaS provider Amagi is teaming with video streaming user experience expert 24i to enable free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel operators to rapidly launch owned and operated (O&O) streaming apps on connected TVs and other streaming devices.
