As part of its commitment to producing two major English-language films every year, streaming Viaplay has announced a three-season, English-language adaptation of the bestselling novels co-authored by crime writer Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus.
Scripted by Gunnar Järvstad (Top Dog; The Truth Will Out) and Simon Kassianides (The Mandalorian; Quantum of Solace), the trilogy is produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Sweden and begins filming in 2024.
The duo’s books about the unlikely crime-solving duo of police officer Mina Dabiri and celebrity mentalist Vincent Walder have captivated readers across the Nordic region and internationally. Viaplay’s series will be based on the novels Trapped, Cult and the forthcoming Mirage.
Läckberg has sold over 30 million books and been published in more than 60 countries. She has partnered with Viaplay on the hit shows ‘The Beach Hotel’ – the most successful premiere for a Viaplay Series so far in 2023 – Hammarvik and the dystopian feature Glacier’ starring Alexander Karim (The Swarm). A mentalist with an international reputation and numerous TV and stage appearances, Fexeus’ bestselling books have been translated into 35 languages.
In the series’ first instalment, a woman is found dead in a magician’s box, pierced through by swords. It’s no trick, and Mina and Vincent are soon hunting a serial killer – while doing everything to keep their own dark secrets hidden.
The series is executive produced by Sara Askelöf for Viaplay Group and sold globally by Viaplay Content Distribution. Commenting on the new dramas, Viaplay Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam said: “It’s as if we read our viewers’ minds – bringing together the queen of Nordic crime fiction and one of the world’s foremost mentalists on Viaplay is certainly high on many wishlists. Camilla and Henrik have international followings, and their thrilling stories are ideally suited to streaming. This unmissable English-language show will deliver three seasons of world-class suspense to a broad audience across all our markets.”
“We’re so excited ahead of filming with Viaplay and deeply impressed by the scripts for this project, which has been several years in the making Camilla,” Läckberg added. “Our hope is that the series will be as well-received as the books. This is a story close to our hearts, so we look forward to it taking on new life on the screen.”
The duo’s books about the unlikely crime-solving duo of police officer Mina Dabiri and celebrity mentalist Vincent Walder have captivated readers across the Nordic region and internationally. Viaplay’s series will be based on the novels Trapped, Cult and the forthcoming Mirage.
Läckberg has sold over 30 million books and been published in more than 60 countries. She has partnered with Viaplay on the hit shows ‘The Beach Hotel’ – the most successful premiere for a Viaplay Series so far in 2023 – Hammarvik and the dystopian feature Glacier’ starring Alexander Karim (The Swarm). A mentalist with an international reputation and numerous TV and stage appearances, Fexeus’ bestselling books have been translated into 35 languages.
In the series’ first instalment, a woman is found dead in a magician’s box, pierced through by swords. It’s no trick, and Mina and Vincent are soon hunting a serial killer – while doing everything to keep their own dark secrets hidden.
The series is executive produced by Sara Askelöf for Viaplay Group and sold globally by Viaplay Content Distribution. Commenting on the new dramas, Viaplay Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam said: “It’s as if we read our viewers’ minds – bringing together the queen of Nordic crime fiction and one of the world’s foremost mentalists on Viaplay is certainly high on many wishlists. Camilla and Henrik have international followings, and their thrilling stories are ideally suited to streaming. This unmissable English-language show will deliver three seasons of world-class suspense to a broad audience across all our markets.”
“We’re so excited ahead of filming with Viaplay and deeply impressed by the scripts for this project, which has been several years in the making Camilla,” Läckberg added. “Our hope is that the series will be as well-received as the books. This is a story close to our hearts, so we look forward to it taking on new life on the screen.”