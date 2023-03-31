Supporting its current rapid and aggressive expansion plans, and in particular to accelerate uptake of its flagship Cineverse streaming service, US streamer Cinedigm has struck an agreement with Valossa Labs OY as its video artificial intelligence (AI) technology partner and vendor.
The partnership is designed to enhance the Cineverse user experience by using Valossa's human-level cognitive automation systems such as Valossa Autopreview, a fully automated promotion engine built to create a more dynamic content experience and drives deeper viewer engagement across Cineverse's library of over 20,000 video titles.
Autopreview detects and interprets deep audio-visual content on a frame-by-frame basis in order to create frame-accurate contextual metadata tags and generate professional-grade video previews automatically for the films and television series offered on Cineverse.
Cinedigm believes that the benefits of this technology are immense from a content programming, content discovery and targeted advertising perspective. "As we continue to increase the size of our content offering on Cineverse, the need to refine and improve content discovery becomes more paramount to our goal of becoming the 'Spotify of Independent Film,'” commented Cinedigm chief technology & product officer Tony Huidor.
"By design, one of the many competitive advantages that our Matchpoint platform offers us is the ability to leverage innovative third-party technologies and integrate with cutting-edge technology providers, like Valossa, to continually innovate and raise the bar on what users expect of their streaming services".
"This partnership is a testament to our pursuit of delivering next-generation media solutions that help companies monetise their titles across global markets by leveraging recent advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence," added Valossa Labs CEO Mika Rautiainen. "Years of development with Valossa AI contextual intelligence stack has brought us to a level where computer systems can both interpret and repurpose video assets and help distributors to more effectively reach the right audiences in online environments.”
