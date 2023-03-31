In its second strategic partnership in a matter of days, media and broadcast SaaS provider Amagi is teaming with video streaming user experience expert 24i to enable free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel operators to rapidly launch owned and operated (O&O) streaming apps on connected TVs and other streaming devices.
The partnership will see 24i and Amagi collaborate to expand the ways FAST channel providers engage with their audiences, offering them a rapid route to launching their own high-quality apps and expanding their services to offer AVOD and SVOD alongside their existing live and live linear streams to optimise content discovery as their libraries grow.
The first company to benefit from this partnership will be US streaming service SEGI.TV. Launched in 2020 by Sycamore Entertainment Group, the channel's mission is to offer movies and television programming on the themes of equality, sustainability and community that appeal to a diverse audience and taps into the changing cultural environment.
The company will use Amagi’s CLOUDPORT and LIVE solutions to construct a new FAST channel which will be distributed initially on a new O&O SEGI.TV app for connected TVs and other streaming devices, created using 24i’s modular SaaS video streaming platform, 24i Mod Studio.
SEGI.TV’s VOD assets and live channels will be synchronised from CLOUDPORT to Mod Studio to enable SEGI.TV’s editorial team to manage both its content and the application user experience in 24i’s Backstage interface. The technology partners say SEGI.TV will be able to curate VOD collections and publish them alongside its Amagi FAST channel in 24i’s configurable streaming applications on a wide variety of connected devices.
“At SEGI.TV, our goal is to provide great content, live events and sports to an increasingly diverse audience,” remarked Edward Sylvan, CEO at Sycamore Entertainment Group. “Having a more direct connection through our own streaming apps is an important way for us to get across our values, and offer a richer experience for all. We’re excited by the opportunities for speed, reach and future growth that are offered by working with 24i and Amagi in partnership.”
Going forward, 24i and Amagi will deepen their collaboration in the coming months to deliver more business models to more devices with more advanced capabilities, including personalisation, recommendations and advanced viewership analytics for O&O apps.
“This exciting partnership with Amagi means we can help successful FAST services like SEGI.TV take the next step in its streaming journey,” said 24i CEO Neale Foster. “Our highly configurable and modular streaming platform is a quick route to a great user experience on all kinds of connected devices, but also a future-proof solution that can expand to add advanced functionality as services thrive. We look forward to helping many more of Amagi’s diverse FAST customers to grow their business in the coming months.”
Amagi CEO and co-founder Baskar Subramanian added: “free streaming linear channels on connected TV EPGs, i.e. FAST channels have become a critical way for content owners to grow audiences and monetize more of their library. Now, 24i and Amagi are helping to accelerate the ideal experience for both content and consumers going forward. This partnership means our customers can quickly launch owned and operated apps featuring both VOD and live linear streaming experiences.”
