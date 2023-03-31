Reacting to a world where it says users expect seamless connectivity anywhere in their homes, with the same speed and without hiccups, Belgian operator Telenet has partnered with personalised communications firm Plume to launch a brand new Wi-Fi system to consumers throughout Belgium.
The new Telenet 360 degree Wi-Fi solution is powered by Plume's cloud- and AI-based pod technology, using adaptive Wi-Fi and its SuperPod are said to be able to deliver what is described as a dynamic, self-learning system that continuously monitors the home network to ensure an uninterrupted Wi-Fi signal.
The unit makes use of self-steering and smart hardware to ensure an optimal Wi-Fi signal and solve problems before users are aware of them. Telenet is also launching a new Docsis 3.1 modem with Wi-Fi 6, the Telenet 360° modem, together with the Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi pods. The pods continually interact with each other and with the latest modem via mesh technology, both of which support Wi-Fi 6. Telenet has also integrated the smart software into its official app.
“Wi-Fi is of crucial importance to the customer experience. Good Wi-Fi results in happy customers,” said Dieter Nieuwdorp, responsible for marketing at Telenet commenting on the launch. “We therefore aim to provide them with the best technology, thereby unburdening our customers to the best of our ability. We’ve therefore developed a single Internet ecosystem in which all components are aligned to each other. As a result, it’s very easy to install and manage via the Telenet app, and both the customer and customer service have a better overview of the proper operation or any possible malfunctions of the home network.”
