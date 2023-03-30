Looking to enable media production teams to scale and collaborate on editorial finishing, VFX, animation, colour grading and DI for ultra high-resolution video workflows, Avid has unveiled the next generation of its F2 Solid State Drive (SSD) flash storage engine.
Available for order immediately, the new NEXIS | F2 SSD is claimed to be able to accelerate media workflows significantly, empowering post-production teams to create and deliver higher-quality finished content faster than ever before. The device is designed to tackle media’s most demanding workflows, including finishing of 4K, 8K and HDR content, colour grading, VFX and animation.
Avid believes that with the new solution, users can enjoy more space and enhanced performance while simultaneously lowering total cost of ownership, with capacity to scale from 38.4TB to 307.2TB per engine to match business needs. The NEXIS | F2 SSD is equipped with media packs that now deliver in excess of six gigabytes per second with media protection and high availability are achieved with a redundant storage controller and hot spare SSDs.
With the speed provided by its new product, Avid says it is providing a heightened focus on delivering higher-quality content faster with post-production teams able to work with superior collaborative performance that reduces the amount of time spent on projects.
By supporting testing and support of media creation tools, including Media Composer, Pro Tools and other third-party creative applications, Avid says that creative teams have more possibilities to deliver larger volumes of premium content faster. That is, with flexible updates to capacity, workflows and configuration, post-production teams have the flexibility they need to tap into increased performance, reliability and continuity that keep them competitive and current.
“Production teams continue to see growing demand for high-resolution original content amid increasing pressure to deliver projects faster and sharpen their competitive edge,” said Ed Harper, director of product management, creative product, clouds and storage at Avid. “Building on the proven and trusted Avid NEXIS storage platform used by thousands of media organisations, the Avid NEXIS | F2 SSD perfectly fits the performance requirements of today’s most demanding high-resolution workflows.”
