Just as it was announcing a new range of applications for the premium streaming service, Israeli pay-TV provider yes has tapped broadcast technology firms Synamedia and 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) to enhance the yes+ user experience.
The subsidiary of telco Bezeq chose Synamedia and 3SS for its yes+ smart TV apps having previously worked together on the launch of smart TV apps for its StingTV streaming service. The new yes+ apps support LG webOS and Samsung Tizen operating systems and feature the same look-and-feel and user experience as other yes+ platforms. The newly released smart TV apps are powered by the 3SS 3Ready framework and the Synamedia Go Experience Manager.
The latter allows yes to personalise viewing experiences with content recommendations based on previous viewing behaviour and what’s trending. Another benefit is the mix of content and channels from a variety of sources displayed into content collections that hyper-personalise the user experience and increase engagement. yes also uses Synamedia’s security solutions and Video Network technologies including broadcast-equivalent latency for yes+.
“We knew that working with Synamedia and 3SS was a very safe bet. We had seen first-hand how the two companies had to overcome a number of technical challenges when developing the StingTV smart TV apps, so we were confident they could repeat this success, and they did,” said yes CTO VP of engineering Itzhak Elyakim.
“Using this platform enhancement, we now have the operational tools to easily add updates to the yes+ user experience to reflect viewer behaviour and the popularity of content.”
