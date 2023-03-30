The Asia Pacific region is one of the global pay-TV industry’s key markets and worryingly sector revenue from will fall in ten countries, including Japan and China, from 2022 to 2028 says a study from Digital TV Research.
The Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts report estimates that pay-TV revenues in the region will reach $26 billion by 2028, $1.6 billion less than those for 2022. Moreover, revenues in Japan over the same time are set to drop by $889 million and by $309 million China while conversely India will add $153 million.
Looking at the key platforms in the region, Digital TV Research expects IPTV revenues to overtake digital cable in 2023, climbing by $481 million between 2022 to 2028 to $11.26 billion.
Digital cable will lose $1.15 billion between 2022 and 2028, with analogue cable down by $382 million. Satellite TV is also set to fall by $494 million.
Looking at the key platforms in the region, Digital TV Research expects IPTV revenues to overtake digital cable in 2023, climbing by $481 million between 2022 to 2028 to $11.26 billion.
Digital cable will lose $1.15 billion between 2022 and 2028, with analogue cable down by $382 million. Satellite TV is also set to fall by $494 million.