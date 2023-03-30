Media and entertainment metadata management firm Fabric has entered into a partnership with Amazon’s AWS and IMDb to empower media and entertainment companies to use data sets from the IMDb library to enhance their film and TV catalogues.
IMDb licenses information from its database – including film and programme titles, cast and crew listings, user ratings, and global box office grosses – to third-party businesses to enrich content catalogues, power analysis, inform strategic decision-making, and much more.
The new deal means that Fabric’s M&E customers - which include Lionsgate, Warner Bros, and MGM - can procure licensed data from IMDb directly through their existing relationship with Fabric. M&E customers will have one agreement and one fee directly with Fabric, which provides cost and resource efficiencies compared to maintaining multiple agreements and payments.
“This collaboration gives us the ability to enable our customers to seamlessly connect with the rich data set licensed by IMDb without additional contracts, giving them the freedom to start using this data more quickly and easily,” noted Fabric CEO Rob Delf. “We’re looking forward to providing a turnkey solution for data enrichment.”
“IMDb is pleased to collaborate with Fabric to extend the reach of the data we license to third-party companies, including movie and TV titles, cast and crew listings, user ratings, and global box office grosses,” added IMDb chief operating officer Nikki Santoro. “This will empower Fabric’s media and entertainment customers with more efficient access to our vast and authoritative entertainment industry data, for the purposes of enriching their catalogs and making informed business decisions.”
Fabric’s licensing of IMDb data and information is fulfilled through Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data Exchange, a service designed to simplify the journey for customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.
“AWS customers want end-to-end, integrated solutions and a simplified journey for the procurement and deployment of third-party data,” remarked Marc Aldrich, General Manager, AWS for Media & Entertainment. “The integration between IMDb, Fabric, and AWS Data Exchange is a prime example of working backwards from the needs of our shared customers to deliver this outcome.”
