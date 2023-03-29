Hot on the heels of announcing the imminent launch of a dedicated boxing channel on the Sky pay-TV platform, Dazn Group has signed a distribution deal with Virgin Media O2 to see a selection of its leading boxing and combat sports available to Virgin TV customers on a pay-per-view (PPV) basis.
Just as with the Sky deal, the new partnership will start with former two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua’s bout with American rival Jermaine Franklin in one of the most eagerly anticipated fights for years, on Saturday 1 April 2023.
As part of the agreement, the entertainment companies have plans for Dazn’s app to be made available for download on selected Virgin Media set-top boxes in future, making it even easier for sports fans to access Dazn’s ever-increasing range of content. This includes the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Misfits boxing featuring YouTube sensations KSI and Jake Paul, MMA’s Professional Fighter’s League.
“Dazn is on a mission to bring top quality sport to as many fans as possible and become the world’s sports destination platform,” commented Dazn Group CEO Shay Segev. “With Virgin Media O2’s incredible scale and reach, Dazn will be in more UK living rooms and on more screens; and Virgin TV customers will have access to even more great sport. Starting our relationship with the Joshua versus Franklin fight is a real statement about the quality that Dazn will offer fans.”
Virgin Media O2 chief entertainment TV and entertainment officer David Bouchier added: “We’re always looking to offer our customers access to all the best sport and entertainment, and with the Joshua vs Franklin fight set to be a showstopper, there’s no better way to kick-off our partnership with Dazn so that Virgin TV customers can enjoy every bit of the action – with lots more to come in future.”
