After a series of missteps with the public service broadcaster sector (PSBs) regarding future plans for the BBC and Channel 4, the UK government has unveiled draft legislation designed to give Britain’s biggest broadcasters new privileges and freedoms.
The new laws are intended to introduce simpler, more flexible rules on what TV programmes PSBs are required to show, meaning these broadcasters - who commission around £1.2 billion in programming each year, with almost all of it spent in the UK - will be better equipped to adapt to changing viewer habits as people increasingly watch TV on digital devices instead of traditional linear TV.
Specifically, the draft Media Bill sets out to enable PSBs the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, STV and S4C to “unleash their potential to grow”, produce more top-quality British content and invest in new technologies to keep viewers tuning in amid fierce competition from subscription-based online platforms.
The Bill is said to mark the next step in the UK government’s plan to modernise decades-old broadcasting legislation outlined in a 2022 white paper. The main TV-focused measures include bringing mainstream video-on-demand (VOD) services such as Netflix and Disney+ under a new content code from UK broadcast regulator Ofcom in order to “protect” audiences from a wider range of harmful material such as misleading health claims. In publishing the Bill, the UK government cited research from Ofcom indicating traditional linear TV viewing was now down more than 25% since 2011 for all viewers, and 68% among 16-24s.
The draft Bill includes action to ensure VOD viewers can more easily discover public service broadcast services such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX on smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming sticks. It also includes new rules to make VOD content more accessible to those with seeing and hearing impairments.
VOD viewers will now be able to formally complain to Ofcom, and the Bill will strengthen Ofcom’s duty to assess audience protection measures on VOD services s such as age ratings and viewer guidance. In addition, Channel 4 will no longer be barred from producing its own content, if it chooses to do so, and will get a new legal duty to consider its long-term sustainability alongside the delivery of its public service remit. This says the UK government will ensure this globally renowned broadcaster can continue to produce high impact, distinctive shows long into the future.
“Technology has revolutionised the way people enjoy TV and radio. The battle to attract and retain audiences has never been more fierce. British content and production is world leading but changes to viewing habits have put traditional broadcasters under unprecedented pressure,” remarked UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer. “These new laws will level the playing field with global streaming giants, ensuring they meet the same high standards we expect from public service broadcasters and that services like iPlayer and ITVX are easy to find however you watch TV.”
ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall, welcomed the publication of the Media Bill , calling it a “decisive staging post” on the journey to a modern and flexible regulatory regime for TV and media in the UK. “This Bill will modernise the framework for a Public Service Broadcasting system that is the cornerstone of the £116bn creative economy,” she said. “The UK is a global leader in the creative industries and this legislation will help to maintain and strengthen that position. Given the profound and dynamic changes in the global media ecology the need is urgent and we would encourage the Government to ensure the Bill becomes law as soon as possible.”
