Looking to enrich and monetise its content catalogue, OTT provider Canela Media, which sees itself as committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic community, has announced a strategic partnership with media SaaS provider Amagi.
The partnership is designed to give Canela Media access to the Amagi CONNECT free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) marketplace, which is designed to offer global platforms fully monetised FAST channels powered by Amagi's streaming SaaS technology.
Amagi also believes that Canela Media will benefit from the growing demand for Spanish-speaking FAST channels targeted toward Hispanic audiences in the US by now having first access to pop-up channels, stunt events and performance insights powered by its technology.
“The strategic partnership with Amagi is a catalyst to our growth in the ad-supported streaming space," remarked Karsten Amlie, SVP content distribution, Canela Media. “We are now able to easily introduce new channels to engage our audience and create new opportunities for monetisation all in one place, helping us continue to build our winning OTT brand.”
"Canela Media is a cultural icon in the Hispanic community," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. "By helping [the company] curate great content on their platform, we are helping it sustain its growth momentum. We believe that the partnership with Amagi will solidify Canela Media's position as a premium Spanish-language content provider in the US and Latin America.”
