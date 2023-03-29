 Almost nine in ten US homes take up streaming video sub | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
Noting that the streaming market in the country is rapidly evolving with the increasing prevalence of ad-supported lower-cost tiers and the growth of ad-supported standalone services (FAST and AVOD), Parks Associates has found that with 87% of US internet households having at least one OTT subscription service.
Such changes have seen the analyst adapt its key OTT Video Market Tracker and now examines 354 independent OTT services in the US, highlighting key service growth in the US, including service models, pricing, content acquisition and partnerships.

Research for 2022 has also shown that 40% of US internet households share or use shared credentials, up from 27% in 2019, and 63% of US internet households own a smart TV. In addition, nearly half of OTT subscribers hop between services multiple times over a 12-month period. Almost half (48%) of subscribers cited content or a specific programme as the primary motivation to subscribe to a new service.

“Despite the dominance of subscription over-the-top (OTT) services, 44% of households continue to watch some form of pay-TV, indicating that there is still interest in live/linear and ad-supported forms of content,” said Parks Associates VP of research Jennifer Kent. “As consumers examine their finances out of fear of a recession, free streaming television continues to gain popularity. Savvy, ad-tolerant customers will view advertisements in return for cheaper solutions.”
