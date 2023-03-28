In a move that sees the former TCB executive reunited with former colleagues, content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova has named Claire Runham as its new head of acquisitions.
Runham comes to BossaNova from Beyond Rights, which acquired current BossaNova founder and CEO Paul Heaney’s TCB Media Rights in April 2020, following the closure of the Kew Media Group. In her new role, she will spearhead the curation and development of BossaNova’s growing slate of collaborative projects, crafting and developing editorial in partnership with producers and supporting the sales team.
At Beyond Rights, which was acquired by Banijay Group in December 2022, Runham served as senior vice-president of acquisitions and co-productions. This was preceded by a five-year stint as an acquisitions executive with Heaney’s team at TCB, before which she worked as a development and production co-ordinator at National Geographic Channels.
Runham’s appointment sees her reunited with other original team members from TCB, including head of sales Holly Cowdery, commercial and business affairs director Claire Lowe, finance and operations director Charlotte Johnson and marketing manager Jasmin Joseph. The latter will expand her role to marketing and acquisitions manager, lending support to Runham’s department and sharing marketing intelligence with the producer community.
Commenting on her appointment, Runham said: “When Paul asked me to head up BossaNova’s acquisitions, I didn’t hesitate — and not just because being reunited with my ‘TCB family’ is an irresistible prospect. BossaNova is at a fascinating moment in its life cycle, moving from a start-up to a scale-up in a content market that is transforming by the day. Helping to drive the company into its next phase of development is also an irresistible professional challenge.”
Heaney added: “It’s not just a delight for almost the whole BossaNova team to be starting to work with Claire again but it’s a benefit to the production community that cannot be understated. We’re looking forward very much to seeing the undoubted success. Combined with Jasmin’s promotion to work in the acquisitions team adding similar value through her marketing expertise, which is gold these days, BossaNova can now give the indies we work with, and those we hope to work with, something special to help build sustaining creative businesses.”
