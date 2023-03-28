Provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, MuxIP, is to introduce FASTHub for Broadcast, a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution designed to take broadcast channels directly into free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.
FASTHub for Broadcast is designed to enable satellite operators, broadcasters, and cablers to maximise their infrastructure through a single workflow that creates universal delivery. The new solution extends FASTHub’s multi-tenant cloud solution to cover the core elements of broadcast through a single workflow.
The single source solution is complementary to existing workflows and is claimed to be the first solution to incorporate broadcast and FAST capabilities into a single SaaS platform.
The single workflow converts HLS streams into SRT for rapid provisioning of FAST channels. This is said to significantly reduce costs for broadcasters. FASTHub is also said to be the only FAST solution that can reliably and rapidly provision live multichannel experiences.
Other features include IP delivery for cable/satellite/OTA/OTT; complete in-spec formatting such as SCTE/closed captions/CBR/ABR; delivery on ATSC 3.0 objectives; integration with existing ad sales operations monitoring.
“The broadcast industry invented ad-supported content delivery, and it now has the opportunity to re-invent it through the unification of broadcast and FAST channel delivery,” said Tom Link, CEO of MuxIP. “We have worked closely with broadcasters and leading satellite operators that see FASTHub for Broadcast as a game-changer for extending broadcast distribution into FAST. FASTHub for Broadcast unifies your workflow across FAST and broadcast. In real-time, we insert 608/708s, SCTE 35 markers and convert SRT/CBR bit rates and out to any broadcast platform.”
