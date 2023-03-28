Iconic TV quiz series Deal Or No Deal is back on UK screens, confirmed for UK commercial broadcaster ITV and digital hub ITVX in a brand-new setting with brand-new prize boxes and a new batch of contestants.
The Banijay-owned format first launched in 2002 in the Netherlands. It has been commissioned in over 80 territories worldwide with more than 350 productions.
With host Stephen Mulhern (pictured), the new series will be will be filmed at leading UK television facility dock10 studios in Salford produced by Banijay UK company Remarkable Entertainment and will see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a game of nerves and intuition.
Each week, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed. Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the notorious Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.
The series was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV and Joe Mace, commissioning editor, entertainment, ITV. The executive producers are Tamara Gilder and Cat Lawson, joint MDs of Remarkable Entertainment.
Commenting on the new series, Rawcliffe said: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family. Stephen's infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series."
Gilder added: “We are thrilled to be bringing Deal or No Deal back. It’s an iconic format – but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host. We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”
