Looking to enter the emerging markets of Latin America, Europe-based OTT and edge computing technologies Redge Technologies has entered into a partnership with specialist LATAM media and telecoms business development company Lotier.
The Redge end-to-end OTT solution is said to be highly scalable and modular allowing customers to optimise an entire technology chain, reducing project risks and costs for live and on-demand content. Available in PaaS, hybrid and on-prem models. It delivers the UX for connected TVs, mobiles, PCs and game consoles. Customers include Warner Bros. Discovery, iliad Group, FreeTV (Israel), Telewizja Polska S.A. (Poland) and TV3 (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia).
Lotier aims to positions its partners as local market leaders in their respective segments, providing immediate presence and market recognition, as well as leveraging its extensive network to accelerate time-to-market.
“LATAM people are great. LATAM content is great. With Redge Media, we’d like to help the LATAM media people to deliver their content directly to consumers with the best control of revenues and the highest profitability possible,” remarked Redge Technologies board member Jan Frelek. “Europe has come through this transformation already and we are ready to share the best practices with the LATAM people.”
“We are delighted to support Redge Technologies in bringing their cutting-edge OTT solutions to the high-growth markets of Latin America,” added Martin Eckschmiedt, VP of media and data solutions at Lotier. “Our local teams have the knowledge, expertise and network to ensure a successful and agile market entry and business development strategy.”
