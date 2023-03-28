As part of its initiative to broaden its scope of topics covered in the genre and to work with creators to enhance the production value of their content, Law&Crime is to increase its YouTube presence through acquisitions and partnerships with channels in the true crime genre.
Created by TV’s legal commentator and attorney Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime offers daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. It is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programmes to a broad, multi-platform audience.
Law&Crime Network’s YouTube channel recently celebrated reaching the 4.5 million subscriber mark. Following its successful coverage of the high-profile trials of Alex Murdaugh and Johnny Depp, the channel claims to have become the go-to spot for live trial footage, with 2.4 billion total video views and an average of over 100 million monthly views.
As part of its expansion plan, Law&Crime recently acquired the popular true crime YouTube channel, The Disturbing Truth, after a successful content partnership. The channel, created by Justin Black, currently boasts 210,000 subscribers and looks at solved and unsolved mysteries around serial killers, murderers, strange happenings and other real life true horror. Law&Crime now plans to expand The Disturbing Truth’s social presence, as well continue investing in its recently launched companion podcast.
“With the Law&Crime Network YouTube channel growing by nearly 4 million subscribers last year, we’ve doubled down on expanding our content strategies to consistently bring our audience the most captivating and informative videos in 2023,” said Law&Crime’s YouTube director Robert Szoke. “Our acquisition of The Disturbing Truth is just one example of the unique true crime content that viewers can find on our channel this year.”
