Aiming to expand its commitment to the sector, millennial and Gen-Z focused global channel operator and content producer Insight TV has unveiled a new exclusive original free ad-supported TV (FAST) content library.
Since launching its first FAST channel in 2018, Insight TV says its commitment to and development of the business continues to keep the it “at the leading edge.” The creation of an exclusive FAST originals content library, to be featured on Insight TV's FAST channels, is regarded as the next progressive step in a competitive space. Insight TV will roll out its initiative across its primary genres such as lifestyle, sport, music, nature/wildlife and science/technology.
With over five years in the FAST space, Natalie Boot, global vice president FAST & content distribution, Insight TV, is leading the development of the FAST Originals content, with Streetball with Kenny Dobbs, a co-production with bspoketv set to premiere later in 2023, as first of the slate.
“Having been in the FAST segment since the early days, we have been able to follow the development of the platforms and the consumer viewing habits and have seen that FAST Originals is the logical next progression for companies to differentiate themselves and to deliver audiences to platforms and advertisers," Boot remarked. “We are excited to feature this show co-produced with bspoke as the first step in a long walk to keeping our viewers entertained with relevant content.”
