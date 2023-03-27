ireland, indepeOne of Ireland’s leading independent TV production companies, Green Inc, has been commissioned by Irish national broadcaster RTÉ to produce a new original quiz format, broadcast on a primetime Sunday night slot on RTÉ ONE.
Ireland’s Smartest is described as a show that is not just about knowledge but also about nerve. Each contestant plays as an individual throughout each show, pitted against the pressure of the ticking clock as they answer varied and challenging questions that are said to have appeal to a broad audience.
Presented by broadcast journalist Claire Byrne, the Ireland’s Smartest was format developed by Green Inc comprising ten 30’ episodes, with six heats, three semi-finals and a grand finale. In front of a studio audience, three contestants compete in each show and as they progress in the tournament structure - from the Heats to the Semi-Finals to the Final - only one of them can be crowned the Series Champion.
“Quiz shows and studio entertainment are in the Green Inc DNA so we’re delighted that Alan Tyler and his RTÉ colleagues have picked up our new format. We are also very chuffed to be working again with Claire Byrne who brings a lot of fun and kudos to each show,” said Green Inc founder and CEO Stephen Stewart. “With a rapidly growing quizzer scene in Ireland we were amazed by the response to our call out for contestants which has meant the standard is exceptionally high and there are some great battles in the episodes. It is a beautifully simple format so we hope the viewers love it as much as we do.”
Alan Tyler RTÉ group head of entertainment, comedy and music added: “Ireland's Smartest is that rare thing - a truly simple yet ingenious quiz format that is utterly engaging. Add to that a host as singularly brilliant as Claire Byrne backed by Green Inc's fantastic production team and we have a show we can't wait to share with our audience. We are thrilled to be kick starting a new generation of original Irish content.”
The show is the latest Green Inc production for RTE One following hit shows High Road Low Road, Sunday Morning Live, co-produced with Tern TV, and Crimecall, co produced with Rare TV.
