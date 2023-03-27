In a move that it says is flying the flag for Wales, continuing its stated ongoing strategy to commission high quality content for a global audience, Welsh language channel S4C has given the green light to two new sports documentaries.
Barn Media, an independent TV production company based in South Wales, is to produce a one-off, 1x60’ documentary under the working title, Gareth Bale – Byw’r Freuddwyd (w/t Gareth Bale – Living the Dream) while Ffilmiau Twm Twm, an indie based company in Y Felinheli, Gwynedd, have been commissioned to produce Qatar - Cymru Ar Ben y Byd (Wales on Top of The World - pictured).
Directed by Rhys Edwards, Gareth Bale – Byw’r Freuddwyd celebrates the story of one of football's most talented players, Gareth Bale. From his early days as a promising young prospect, to his stunning rise to fame with Tottenham and his record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid, this documentary delves into the life and career of this Welsh legend and his place in the pantheon of world football greats. Celebrating his impact on the sport and his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. We get an inside look at what makes Bale tick on and off the pitch.
Qatar - Cymru Ar Ben y Byd is a behind the scenes documentary looking at the experiences of the Welsh football team and the dedicated Red Wall of football fans at a momentous moment in Welsh sporting history. Combining footage from the team’s training camp in Qatar with videos filmed by some of Wales’ most dedicated supporters with brand new interviews, this is an unusual look back at one of the most memorable months in Wales. Though a historic high, it was also a time of great disappointment for team and supporters alike, though Welsh language and culture were showcased on an international stage at a time of great excitement.
“Live sports has been a cornerstone of S4C's broadcasting since its earliest days, and we're proud to be able to tell emotionally stirring and pride inducing stories as part of our sports documentaries slate,” said Iwan England, head of unscripted at S4C. “Football has provided the nation with some of its biggest highs and most memorable collective moments in recent years, as well as a few disappointments along the way, and these documentaries will tell the stories of some of our most dedicated supporters as well as our biggest star."
