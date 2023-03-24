First Look Entertainment’s streaming service dedicated to crime and suspense thrillers, Topic, has finalised a deal with All3Media International to acquire the exclusive U.S. and Canada streaming rights to Top Hat Production’s three-part documentary crime series The Box.
Slated to premiere on Topic in Summer 2023, the series follows police detective Chris Loudon’s mission to expose the truth behind one of America’s worst serial killers. Loudon discovers a box of evidence seized decades ago and untouched. In the box are dozens of photos of young women. Throughout the series, Detective Loudon unravels a terrifying murder mystery created by a monster hiding in plain sight in small-town America, where women’s reports of assault were all too frequently dismissed throughout the 1970s.
The Box is produced by Top Hat Productions, for Paramount+, UK in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media. Executive Producer is Darren Kemp. Producer is Sarah Foudy. Director is Robin Dashwood.
“Topic subscribers know that true crime stories are often more unbelievable than anything that is scripted,” commented Topic vice president, programming strategy, acquisitions & sales Jennifer Liang. “The Box is a harrowing account of how one of this country’s most dangerous serial killers lived out in the open for years. This series fits perfectly into our collection of fascinating, can’t-stop-watching true crime stories.”
Jennifer Askin, SVP North America at All3Media International added: “We are thrilled to have Topic on board as the North American partner for The Box. This captivatingly told, forensically researched true crime series from Top Hat Productions’ reveals the truth behind one of America's worst serial killers, offering utterly compelling viewing for Topic’s audiences.”
The Box is produced by Top Hat Productions, for Paramount+, UK in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media. Executive Producer is Darren Kemp. Producer is Sarah Foudy. Director is Robin Dashwood.
“Topic subscribers know that true crime stories are often more unbelievable than anything that is scripted,” commented Topic vice president, programming strategy, acquisitions & sales Jennifer Liang. “The Box is a harrowing account of how one of this country’s most dangerous serial killers lived out in the open for years. This series fits perfectly into our collection of fascinating, can’t-stop-watching true crime stories.”
Jennifer Askin, SVP North America at All3Media International added: “We are thrilled to have Topic on board as the North American partner for The Box. This captivatingly told, forensically researched true crime series from Top Hat Productions’ reveals the truth behind one of America's worst serial killers, offering utterly compelling viewing for Topic’s audiences.”