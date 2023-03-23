As part of a plan to use the leading TV market as a showcase for its top three formats of 2023, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television has announced that it will be hosting an independent format pitch event to the international buyer market at next month’s MIPTV.
Tokyo Broadcasting System Television is a major nationwide commercial TV network in Japan, with multiple satellite channels and cable channels, OTT platforms, a nationwide radio network, production companies and theaters under the TBS group. TBS shows have been distributed and localised via format licensing deals around the globe, creating popular titles including America's Funniest Home Videos, You've Been Framed in the UK, Takeshi's Castle and SASUKE/Ninja Warrior.
The Talk Of Tokyo event at MIPTV will reveal full detail of its three formats of 2023, two of which are brand-new non-scripted entertainment shows and one stand-out scripted title. The two non-scripted formats are cash prize competitions; Kamiwaza: The Superhuman Skill Show and Outsing The Choir. The scripted format is the award-winning thriller, My Family which is currently streaming worldwide on Disney+.
“We were so overwhelmed by the quality and enthusiasm of response we received in 2022 when we launched Love by AI, the world’s first dating show to use artificial intelligence,” commented Goshu Segawa, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television’s manager of the global business department. “We now are very encouraged to present more of our most celebrated new formats. All three of these ideas not only bear the hallmark of the creative spark and fresh thinking that is now synonymous with our region but are surefire current hits on Japanese TV screens.”
TBS says all of the shows have already aired on to great success. Kamiwaza: The Superhuman Skill Show first aired in May 2021 gaining the highest share among viewers in the 13 to 49 age group. Eight episodes in total have aired, the most recent in January of this year becoming a smash hit with youth audiences with 31.9% share of hard-to-reach demographic of children 4-9 plus.
Outsing the Choir! similarly began airing regularly at primetime on TBS as a segment of popular programme Banana Sand and showed a 35% increase in growth in the ratings among both males and females 49 and under (ages 13-49) ever since it started airing. The OUTSING the CHOIR! Best Selections Special was rated number one in the 20-34 age group for both male and female viewers.
