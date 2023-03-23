As its entertainment slate continues its rapid growth with a number of new launches set for 2023, award-winning ITV Studios label MultiStory Media has made a number of promotions for key personnel, led by Simone Haywood becoming creative director, MultiStory London.
The new appointments are part of a strategic refocus, with the label’s slate now falling into two broad genres; Entertainment, with shows such as Scared of the Dark, Project Icon and Dubai Hustle; and Factual, including Paul O’Grady’s For The Love of Dogs, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Peston.
They also follow the recent launch of the label’s new documentary unit, led by head of documentaries and current affairs, Mike Blair, which secured its first ITVX commission Waco: A British Tragedy, as well as building on the success of The Real… drama companion strand, with ITV ordering The Real Nolly and The Real Stonehouse to accompany the dramas of the same names.
Having joined MultiStory Media four years ago as head of factual entertainment, Simone (pictured second left) has delivered some of the label’s biggest new programmes, including Scared of the Dark for Channel 4, BBC Three’s Project Icon (co-produced with ITV America) and Big Flower Fight for Netflix, as well as overseeing the globally successful Come Dine With Me for Channel 4, including the launch of new spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.
Reporting into chief creative officer Ana de Moraes, Simone will now build on the label’s output alongside Ceri Aston, creative director, MultiStory North, as it looks to cement its reputation as one of the pre-eminent entertainment producers, from reality to competition and shiny floor.
Jon Cahn (pictured far left) is joining the entertainment team as executive producer. Cahn has most recently worked on the upcoming, eagerly awaited, Scared of the Dark, which is hosted by Danny Dyer and sees a group of celebrities living for eight days in the dark, undertaking a series of thought-provoking challenges. Cahn’s credits include Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Married at First Sight, Sink or Swim and The Bridge.
Zinia Scroggs (pictured far right) is joining as Series Editor. She is currently working on Project Icon, the six part music competition which launches this Sunday on BBC Three, featuring Jason Derulo, Becky Hill and Frank Harris as mentors to ten aspiring recording artists who will compete against each other to see whether they have got what it takes to transform from a bedroom singer into an all-round music star in just a few weeks. Scroggs previously series produced BBC Three’s Glow Up, while The Apprentice, Race Across the World and First Dates Hotel are among Zinia’s other credits. Both Jon and Zinia will report into Simone.
Commenting on the moves, de Moraes (pictured second right) said: “Simone is fearless about breaking new ground and grabbing big ideas by the horns, which is why she has been instrumental in developing, pitching and producing some of MultiStory's most exciting series. Both broadcasters and producers love working with her and we are excited to give her the opportunity to take the next step in her career, building MultiStory's entertainment slate with Jon Cahn and Zinia Scroggs, both rising stars whose talents are incredible additions to our team.”
