Looking to build what they believe will be the to build the most efficient content delivery network for third parties in the country, content delivery platform firm Qwilt and telco Telefónica are to implement a content distribution system in Spain.
The alliance, based on the union of both companies’ technologies and delivered through the Telefónica Soluciones division, will see Qwilt expands its coverage and delivery capacity in Spain by relying on the Telefónica Content Distribution Network (TCDN) deployed in the telco’s network and which is claimed to ensure fast, high-quality, and seamless delivery with no interruptions. Telefónica already delivers Movistar Plus+ content through its TCDN, a self-developed product that is said to offer the highest capillarity and points of presence in Spain. For its part, Qwilt boasts “an extensive” network of servers installed in other service provider networks around the world.
The new integration is based on open APIs and content exchange between both CDNs, which allows Qwilt traffic to be delivered to customers with access to Telefónica connectivity, achieving a common goal: to improve the end-user experience.
In addition, the project is also attributed with being the first commercial integration based entirely on Open Caching standards promoted by the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), to which both companies belong. This facilitates the delivery of content from third parties through the two CDNs in a transparent manner, benefiting both from Qwilt's global server deployment operation around the world and from the physical proximity of the TCDN to Telefónica customers.
“Internet traffic is increasing rapidly, and content providers need delivery services that are increasingly efficient in light of the competition we are witnessing for Internet bandwidth,” commented Francisco Javier Pascual, director of product marketing, Telefónica Companies. “With this agreement, Telefónica's TCDN and Qwilt's delivery capacity are strengthened, but, above all, we make sure that consumers of the content within Telefónica's network are satisfied.”
Added Qwilt CEO Alon Maor: “As one of Spain's leading service providers, Telefónica is a fantastic addition to our global network and allows us to further develop our content delivery service offering. We are delighted to see such rapid momentum from our global partners as we continue to build the highest performing edge delivery network in the world.”
