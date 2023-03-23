In a move that it says new quality control standard with fully cloud-based interactive and automated solution, Blu Digital Group has launched BluQC, what it says an industry-first, cloud-based interactive QC solution with automation technology.
The media services and software supply chain company says that its new solution significantly enhances how organisations conduct automated and manual reviews of media file packages, such as linguistic and technical checks on video and localised audio and subtitles.
Offered as a cloud-based workflow environment through its enhanced proprietary interactive video player, BluQC is said to be designed to allow users are equipped with extended capabilities such as scheduling, assigning, version control, and API integrations.
It is set up to empower operations teams to review media files fully in the cloud with DRM security, frame-accurate controls, and automated checks. The interactive environment also incorporates automated technical analysis of video, audio, and subtitle files without any human interaction. Results can be reviewed within the BluQC online interactive UI using features such as ‘click-to-timecode’, which takes users directly to the frame accurate location of the reported issue, along with the proper audio and subtitle language components automatically loaded.
BluQC also allows users to playback streaming video within a dual, triple, or quad-player view for a fully in-sync review of multiple subtitle files. This allows users to toggle between audio and subtitle components in real time.
With its integration with the provider’s BluConductor solution, users can access BluQC and provide functionality such as feedback, approvals/rejections and assignments based on individual user permissions, giving a full workflow and orchestration solution for quality control checks of media. Blu Digital Group says research through use cases has shown increased workflow efficiencies by over 150% and decreased costs by 77%.
“Media operations teams have unique needs that standard off-the-shelf systems don’t address,” commented Blu Digital Group chief product officer George Rausch. “Many software run automated QC checks, and even more tools that generate QC reports. But BluQ is the first solution that combines project management, QC reporting, enhanced media playback, and automation into one fully secure system, and completely in the cloud.”
