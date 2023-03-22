Video compression and delivery solutions firm Ateme has refined its core platform with the launch of Audience-Aware Streaming, an end-to-end solution to enable service providers to deliver more sustainable streaming while optimising the quality of experience.
The company believes that the combination of audience-aware encoding and audience-aware elastic CDN will result in a powerful tool for maximising resources to reduce energy consumption while not compromising on QoE.
Audience-Aware Streaming is designed to address two key concerns of the streaming industry: optimising quality of experience (QoE) and minimising carbon emissions from video streaming.
In OTT platforms, video is encoded into a range of different bitrates known as profiles. The most appropriate profile is sent to the viewer depending on the device and traffic conditions at the time of request.
With this in mind, Audience-Aware Streaming takes a global, end-to-end view of the streaming workflow, creating a virtuous feedback loop between the content delivery network (CDN) and the encoders. Instead of locking what it calls wasteful power consumption into the streaming pipeline by creating the same set of numerous profiles for every type of content, Ateme says its solution dynamically connects the CDN data with the encoder to adapt to viewing requirements and optimise the profiles - thereby reducing bitrate, saving resources, and lowering the total cost of ownership.
“In a competitive and fragmented market, service providers need to optimise viewers’ QoE, while also addressing the need to reduce power consumption to meet CSR policies said Dan Patton, VP of content delivery at Ateme. “Going beyond optimising single steps in the video workflow, Audience-Aware Streaming brings a new, end-to-end approach to making video delivery more efficient, so service providers can meet all these needs.”
