Aiming to allow customers to gain increased insight, media and entertainment catalogue management firm Fabric has launched ‘Origin’, a data-service for content owners that delivers trailers, clips and value-added content to drive discovery and engagement.
Origin’s catalogue of content is claimed to be of high-quality and ideally complementary to other major suppliers of metadata, making it an essential addition to the world of entertainment data provision.
The data service is also designed to deliver up-to-the-minute in-depth platform availability, business insights and trending data, for content owners to assess the competitive landscape for individual titles to help them drive intelligence-led acquisition strategy.
Other key features include: trailers and TV previews; platform availability data; Business insights and trending data; EPG listings; ready-made title carousels and pre-curated thematic collections that drive content discovery and engagement; third party IDs to prevent record duplication and unify a definitive master set of metadata.
Origin is available as a stand-alone product or bundled with Studio, Fabric’s title management solution that has been deployed by several Hollywood studios and Distributors to manage their content metadata catalogues.
“Entertainment data is an indispensable part of content discovery for customers of media and entertainment companies,” commented Fabric CEO Rob Delf. “We’re launching Origin to provide integrated data services to our customers. Integrated with Fabric Studio, it allows content owners access to a dashboard of rich contextual multimedia assets and entertainment information, bringing them more insight to make informed decisions.”
The data service is also designed to deliver up-to-the-minute in-depth platform availability, business insights and trending data, for content owners to assess the competitive landscape for individual titles to help them drive intelligence-led acquisition strategy.
Other key features include: trailers and TV previews; platform availability data; Business insights and trending data; EPG listings; ready-made title carousels and pre-curated thematic collections that drive content discovery and engagement; third party IDs to prevent record duplication and unify a definitive master set of metadata.
Origin is available as a stand-alone product or bundled with Studio, Fabric’s title management solution that has been deployed by several Hollywood studios and Distributors to manage their content metadata catalogues.
“Entertainment data is an indispensable part of content discovery for customers of media and entertainment companies,” commented Fabric CEO Rob Delf. “We’re launching Origin to provide integrated data services to our customers. Integrated with Fabric Studio, it allows content owners access to a dashboard of rich contextual multimedia assets and entertainment information, bringing them more insight to make informed decisions.”