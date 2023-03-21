The production arm of Casta Diva Group, Casta Diva, is claiming to have confirmed its expertise in producing cooking shows spanning a range of genres with two new titles produced for Food Network launched Casa Carrara - Dolci In Famiglia and The Green Table.
In just over two years, the company has signed eight different original formats dedicated to food, conceived, and produced directly by the Casta Diva creative team for Warner Bros. Discovery. The programming encompasses travel, challenges, environment and sustainability and green foods.
Six-part Casa Carrara - Dolci in famiglia, Carrara House – Desserts with the Family, sees pastry chef Damiano Carrara opening the doors of his workshop and his home to viewers, showing his business and family’s life. In each episode he makes new recipes and introduces new secrets. Also six episodes long, The Green Table features actor Vittorio Vaccaro discovering the most environmentally friendly agriculture farm in the north of Italy and prepares green dishes with the local products.
"The work of our division dedicated to TV productions is proceeding successfully with both satisfaction from the broadcasters and viewers,” commented Fabio Nesi and Massimo Righini, CEO and chief creative officer at Casta Diva.
“Last year we reorganised the team with the entry, among others, of Francesco Gorgoni as head of creative team precisely to increase the production of original television formats, our real strong point, and within a few months we were able to conceive and produce new, fresh and original programmes. We are also continuing our relations with foreign production companies as this an additional stimulus to continue along this path and a confirmation of the quality of our offer.”
Other cooking shows produced by Casta Diva include Tarabaralla - Finché c'è dolce c'è Speranza (As long as there is a dessert there is hope); Ci vediamo al bar – Sapori di Sicilia in sfida (See you at the Cafè – Tastes of Sicily face off) a cooking competition among the best caffès in Sicily; two seasons of factual cookery C'è ciccia hosted by butcher Luca Terni, which will see its third season in 2023; Scarpetta d'Italia and Pazzi di Pizza ready for a second series; Lo stadio dei golosi, which will start in spring.
Six-part Casa Carrara - Dolci in famiglia, Carrara House – Desserts with the Family, sees pastry chef Damiano Carrara opening the doors of his workshop and his home to viewers, showing his business and family’s life. In each episode he makes new recipes and introduces new secrets. Also six episodes long, The Green Table features actor Vittorio Vaccaro discovering the most environmentally friendly agriculture farm in the north of Italy and prepares green dishes with the local products.
"The work of our division dedicated to TV productions is proceeding successfully with both satisfaction from the broadcasters and viewers,” commented Fabio Nesi and Massimo Righini, CEO and chief creative officer at Casta Diva.
“Last year we reorganised the team with the entry, among others, of Francesco Gorgoni as head of creative team precisely to increase the production of original television formats, our real strong point, and within a few months we were able to conceive and produce new, fresh and original programmes. We are also continuing our relations with foreign production companies as this an additional stimulus to continue along this path and a confirmation of the quality of our offer.”
Other cooking shows produced by Casta Diva include Tarabaralla - Finché c'è dolce c'è Speranza (As long as there is a dessert there is hope); Ci vediamo al bar – Sapori di Sicilia in sfida (See you at the Cafè – Tastes of Sicily face off) a cooking competition among the best caffès in Sicily; two seasons of factual cookery C'è ciccia hosted by butcher Luca Terni, which will see its third season in 2023; Scarpetta d'Italia and Pazzi di Pizza ready for a second series; Lo stadio dei golosi, which will start in spring.