As part of a plan to expand its professional-grade live capture capability to more workflows, media automation and processing firm Telestream will now offer its Lightspeed Live Capture multichannel video capture and processing solution on a software-only basis.
The company believes that by doing so it can software-only version will bring professional-grade live capture capabilities and formats to more workflows, both broadcast and non-broadcast.
This software version of Lightspeed Live Capture supports IP formats including transport streams, SRT, NDI and RTMP. Additionally, due to its integration with Telestream Vantage workflow automation, the company says that it can provide “unparalleled” depth in capture and media processing.
“Telestream customers can now deploy a complete software-only Lightspeed Live Capture solution anywhere they want, whether that’s on Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture servers, their own servers or in a virtualised environment in the cloud,” said Telestream senior director of product management Owen Walker. “It’s the same software in a flexible form with a lower cost of entry.”
In addition to launching a new software-only version of its core product, Telestream also announced an update to the Live Schedule browser-based application for scheduling Live Capture event recordings.
The app enables events to be added to the schedule manually or through an API and it has been updated with enhanced router control features. Lightspeed Live Capture can also capture media right into GLIM - the Telestream software for remote viewing and sub-clipping over standard internet connections - which enables users to capture and make available content for secondary uses and additional monetisation.
This software version of Lightspeed Live Capture supports IP formats including transport streams, SRT, NDI and RTMP. Additionally, due to its integration with Telestream Vantage workflow automation, the company says that it can provide “unparalleled” depth in capture and media processing.
“Telestream customers can now deploy a complete software-only Lightspeed Live Capture solution anywhere they want, whether that’s on Telestream Lightspeed Live Capture servers, their own servers or in a virtualised environment in the cloud,” said Telestream senior director of product management Owen Walker. “It’s the same software in a flexible form with a lower cost of entry.”
In addition to launching a new software-only version of its core product, Telestream also announced an update to the Live Schedule browser-based application for scheduling Live Capture event recordings.
The app enables events to be added to the schedule manually or through an API and it has been updated with enhanced router control features. Lightspeed Live Capture can also capture media right into GLIM - the Telestream software for remote viewing and sub-clipping over standard internet connections - which enables users to capture and make available content for secondary uses and additional monetisation.