Leading Nordic pay-TV provider Allente has tapped 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) and SEI Robotics for technology to launch an OTT (over-the-top) TV 4K dongle that is said to be the first customised operator streaming device in EMEA using Google TV.
The new offering is said to provide Allente’s customers with a superior user experience (UX) enabled by the 3SS 3Ready product framework, with a UI/UX described as being “harmonious” with Allente’s super-aggregated pay-TV offerings on other devices including STBs powered by Android TV and Hybrid DVB-S STBs. The deployment is also seen a key next step in Allente’s roadmap of next-generation super-aggregated TV services for Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.
The Allente app for the dongle is installed from Google Play during first time installation. The remote control features an Allente button to launch the experience as well as a TV button that leads the viewer directly to Live TV inside the Allente experience. The device features an Ethernet port, giving subscribers the option of wired connectivity, so that viewing experience if Wi-Fi is unstable.
The dongle forms part of Allente’s consumer digital entertainment offering, as a complementary product designed to offer more choice for customers. Allente believes it will attract customers wishing to upgrade the functionality of an older TV set, enable viewing in another room, or for use in a different property.
Allente manages all its apps, including the new dongle, through its earlier deployment of the 3Ready Control Center experience management hub. 3Ready Control Center enables Allente staff to carry out real-time management over presentation of content, features and branding of all service apps from one unified location. Content can be curated across all sources, including third-party providers, delivering a highly personalised experience. The 3SS’ product platform also allowed Allente to monitor and finesse the UX based on real-time data, thus promoting rapid adoption and high engagement from existing as well as new customers.
"3SS again was the perfect partner to help us bring our new Google TV dongle to market, and together with SEI Robotics, we did it in record time," commented Allente CTO Jon Espen Nergård. “The new device further enhances the choices we can offer to our customers, while 3Ready enables us to seamlessly manage all platforms in one place.”
The Allente app for the dongle is installed from Google Play during first time installation. The remote control features an Allente button to launch the experience as well as a TV button that leads the viewer directly to Live TV inside the Allente experience. The device features an Ethernet port, giving subscribers the option of wired connectivity, so that viewing experience if Wi-Fi is unstable.
The dongle forms part of Allente’s consumer digital entertainment offering, as a complementary product designed to offer more choice for customers. Allente believes it will attract customers wishing to upgrade the functionality of an older TV set, enable viewing in another room, or for use in a different property.
Allente manages all its apps, including the new dongle, through its earlier deployment of the 3Ready Control Center experience management hub. 3Ready Control Center enables Allente staff to carry out real-time management over presentation of content, features and branding of all service apps from one unified location. Content can be curated across all sources, including third-party providers, delivering a highly personalised experience. The 3SS’ product platform also allowed Allente to monitor and finesse the UX based on real-time data, thus promoting rapid adoption and high engagement from existing as well as new customers.
"3SS again was the perfect partner to help us bring our new Google TV dongle to market, and together with SEI Robotics, we did it in record time," commented Allente CTO Jon Espen Nergård. “The new device further enhances the choices we can offer to our customers, while 3Ready enables us to seamlessly manage all platforms in one place.”